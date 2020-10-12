OTTAWA -- OC Transpo says another of its drivers has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said the employee was last at work Oct. 7.

"OPH has advised that the key dates are the 48-hour period prior to the first day the employee showed symptoms; in this case the key dates are October 5, 6 and 7. We have begun contacting employees who may have come into close contact with this operator during these key dates," Manconi said.

"If customers have concerns about exposure, they can contact Ottawa Public Health at 613- 580-6744 to speak to a public health nurse or visit ottawapublichealth.ca," he added.

This is the third OC Transpo employee to test positive so far in October. Since March 31, OC Transpo has reported that 22 public-facing employees have tested positive for COVID-19, including bus and LRT operators, an O-Train Ambassador (Red Vest), a special constable, and a building services attendant.

The employee who most recently tested positive drove two buses on Oct. 5, two buses on Oct. 6, and one bus on Oct. 7 serving the following routes:

October 5, 2020

Bus #8005

Route # 98 Hurdman Station 11:59 a.m. to Hawthorne Loop 12:33 p.m.

Route # 98 Hawthorne Loop 12:38 p.m. to Hurdman station 1:12 p.m.

Route # 98 Hurdman Station 1:29 p.m. to Hawthorne Loop 2:03 p.m.

Route # 98 Hawthorne Loop 2:08 p.m. to Hurdman station 2:43 p.m.

Route # 98 Hurdman Station 2:57 p.m. to Hawthorne Loop 3:33 p.m.

Route # 98 Hawthorne Loop 3:39 p.m. to Hurdman Station 4:14 p.m.

Route # 98 Hurdman Station 4:26 p.m. to Hawthorne Loop 5:03 p.m.

Route # 98 Hawthorne Loop 5:12 p.m. to Hurdman Station 5:47 p.m.

Route # 46 Hurdman Station 5:55 p.m. to Billings Bridge 6:41 p.m.

Bus #6591

Route # 85 Terrasses Chaudiere 10:06 p.m. to Bayshore Station 10:44 p.m.

Route # 111 Billings Bridge station 11:14 p.m. to Baseline Station 11:45 p.m.

October 6, 2020

Bus #8165

Route # 98 Hurdman Station 11:59 a.m. to Hawthorne Loop 12:33 p.m.

Route # 98 Hawthorne Loop 12:38 p.m. to Hurdman station 1:12 p.m.

Route # 98 Hurdman Station 1:29 p.m. to Hawthorne Loop 2:03 p.m.

Route # 98 Hawthorne Loop 2:08 p.m. to Hurdman station 2:43 p.m.

Route # 98 Hurdman Station 2:57 p.m. to Hawthorne Loop 3:33 p.m.

Route # 98 Hawthorne Loop 3:39 p.m. to Hurdman Station 4:14 p.m.

Route # 98 Hurdman Station 4:26 p.m. to Hawthorne Loop 5:03 p.m.

Route # 98 Hawthorne Loop 5:12 p.m. to Hurdman Station 5:47 p.m.

Route # 46 Hurdman Station 5:55 p.m. to Billings Bridge 6:41 p.m.

Bus #6522

Route # 25 Blair station 7:40 p.m. to Millennium Park 8:13 p.m.

Route # 25 Blair Station 8:53 p.m. to Millennium Park 9:29 p.m.

Route # 25 Millennium Park 9:39 p.m. to Carson and Montreal Road 10:20 p.m.

Route # 25 Carson and Montreal Road 10:28 p.m. to Millennium Park 11:14 p.m.

Route # 25 Millennium Park 11:39 p.m. to Blair station 12:07 a.m.

October 7, 2020

Bus #8109

Route # 98 Hurdman Station 11:59 a.m. to Hawthorne Loop 12:33 p.m.

Route # 98 Hawthorne Loop 12:38 p.m. to Hurdman station 1:12 p.m.

Route # 98 Hurdman Station 1:29 p.m. to Hawthorne Loop 2:03 p.m.

Route # 98 Hawthorne Loop 2:08 p.m. to Hurdman station 2:43 p.m.

Route # 98 Hurdman Station 2:57 p.m. to Hawthorne Loop 3:33 p.m.

You can find more information about confirmed COVID-19 cases at OC Transpo here.