OTTAWA -- Ottawa Firefighters have been kept busy this weekend, battling grass and brush fires across the city.

At around 12:50 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to Mitch Owens Road near York's Corners Road after an outdoor fire got out of control.

The fire was about 60 metres by 180 metres in size when firefighters arrived.

One person was assessed for smoke inhalation.

No buildings were damaged but two trees had to be removed as part of the effort to stop the blaze.

The fire was declared under control by 1:30 p.m.

This was the third grass fire of the day, after one near Mud Lake and another in Orléans.