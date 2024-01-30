'Things are basically out of control': Residents voice concerns over increased crime, drug use in Carlington

Residents in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood say they're fed up with the rise in crime and drug use since a supportive housing residence operated by the Shepherds of Good Hope (SGH) opened.

"You can't leave parcels on your porch, windows are being broken, and cars are being checked every night — if you leave your car unlocked, it's going to get broken into. You can't even walk here at night anymore," said Robert Schnobb, a Carlington resident who has lived in the area for more than 30 years.

"It's very frustrating to see our community go downhill like this."

The neighbourhood is already home to three buildings that offer support for Ottawa's vulnerable population, and plans are in the works to open up a fourth.

Those plans sparked a heated meeting in December, where residents voiced their concerns to the Shepherds.

But some in the community say their questions went unanswered.

"There was one that we thought was an easy answer. When they talk about the success of the Shepherds, what is the metric behind being successful?" said Frank Germano who has lived in the neighbourhood for over 20 years.

"What we were hoping for at that time when we had that meeting was that there were things that were going to be addressed and cleaned up, but it just got worse."

Germano adds the rise in crime and disorderly conduct seems to have ramped up when the supportive housing building located at 1095 Merivale Rd. opened its doors in the summer of 2023.

Area councillor Riley Brockington says he has heard from numerous constituents over the past few months who have expressed similar concerns.

"Things are basically out of control," he tells CTV News.

"I call upon the Shepherds of Good Hope to put forward more investments for more supports for people. Whether it be mental health needs, medical needs, drug dependency. That has to be part of the overall solution."

Brockington sent a letter to heads of the SGH on Dec. 20. In that letter, he claims to have heard reports from residents of 1095 Merivale Rd. that people are using drugs inside the building.

"It has been reported by residents who currently live there that drug use is rampant and SGH is turning a blind eye to these illegal acts," read a portion of the letter.

"Why would this be SGH's position? How does condoning illegal drug use help your residents? How does this assist them to become contributing members of society?"

Shepherds of Good Hope CEO Stephen Bartolo and Ottawa Inner City Health CEO Rob Boyd sent Brockington a letter in response.

"It is critical to understand that there is no cure for addiction. We can and do treat addiction, but the goal of treatment is to mitigate the harms of substance use, stabilize the person and begin to restore their connection to themselves, others, and the community," read a portion of the letter.

"Abstinence of substance use is an aspirational goal for most, especially when their social connections have been severed for so long. The Housing First philosophy is grounded in this reality, recognizing that people who use drugs require and deserve the same access to housing and health services as anyone else."

Residents in the area say they understand the need for supportive living facilities and affordable housing options, but they're worried that not enough is being done to keep their community safe.

Brockington says he will be meeting with representatives from the Shepherds of Good Hope and Ottawa police on a monthly basis to try to come up with proactive ways to mitigate the concerns he's hearing from residents.