Carlington residents express concerns over neighbourhood supportive housing project
At a heated meeting Tuesday evening, residents of Ottawa’s Carlington neighbourhood voiced their concerns over a new supportive housing project proposed by the Shepherds of Good Hope.
The community is already home to three buildings offering similar programs and neighbours say since the latest one opened in June, they have seen negative impacts of crime and open-air drug use in the area.
Frank Germano, one of the organizers of the meeting, says the area's problems are getting worse.
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
"We have seen an increase in crime and public drunkenness," Germano said.
"There is an oversaturation of supportive housing in our area."
The proposed six-storey building on Merivale Road and Kirkwood Avenue would be home to 70 people and replace a derelict property near an existing Shepherds building housing 57 people.
Shepherds staff took questions from residents and provided some answers, committing to more dialogue with the community.
Ali Campbell, vice president of programming for the Shepherds of Good Hope, says the project is in an 'aspirational phase' and they do not have funding for the new building as of yet.
“What we are trying to do is end chronic homelessness for folks here in Ottawa. I think every neighborhood is one that would benefit from all types of housing,” Campbell said.
"I heard a community of very compassionate and very engaged people who are seeing things in their community that they want us to be aware of."
Local city councillor Riley Brockington took some heat from residents for saying council's hands are tied by provincial legislation.
"We have challenges in this neighbourhood that have existed for a long time, well before the Shepherds came into the community, but there are legitimate concerns that are being raised," Brockington said.
"The development does not require permission form the City of Ottawa, there is no zoning that’s being asked for. If they choose to proceed, the last phase is really a site plan.”
Community members say they plan to keep fighting the development for as long as they can.
The Shepherds have committed to keeping their lines of communication open. There is no timeline for when the new supportive housing development will break ground.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa city council to finalize $5.8B budget for 2024
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Time magazine names Taylor Swift 'Person of the Year' for 2023
Time magazine has named Taylor Swift its 'Person of the Year' for 2023. The designation, Time says, 'is based on the editors' assessment of the individual who most shaped the headlines over the previous 12 months, for better or for worse.'
Pass federal gun bill without delay, shooting victim's father urges on anniversary of mass killing
The father of a woman who was fatally shot in October by her former partner is urging senators to pass a federal gun-control bill without delay.
Senators were intimidated, had their privilege breached, Speaker rules
Any attempt to intimidate a senator while in the process of fulfilling their duties is a breach of their privilege, even if the effort is ultimately unsuccessful, the Speaker of the Senate ruled Tuesday.
Here is Canada's unseasonably mild December forecast
December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.
DEVELOPING Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as forecasters widely expect the central bank to continue holding its key rate steady.
Two Canadian citizens confirmed dead in Antigua: Global Affairs
Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the death of two Canadian citizens in Antigua and Barbuda, news that comes amid reports from local officials that a woman and child drowned last week at Devil’s Bridge.
Eight million Canadians have at least one disability: StatCan
The number of Canadians with at least one disability has doubled in 10 years, a reality that should push governments to help reduce barriers to accessibility, says the head of a human rights organization.
FBI chief makes fresh pitch for spy program renewal and says it'd be 'devastating' if it lapsed
FBI Director Christopher Wray called Tuesday for the reauthorization of a U.S. government surveillance tool set to expire at the end of the year, warning Senate lawmakers that there would be "devastating" consequences for public safety if the program is allowed to lapse.
Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson admits to making mistakes but defends COVID record at inquiry
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged Wednesday that his government was too slow to grasp the scale of the COVID-19 crisis, though he skirted questions about whether any of his decisions had contributed to the country's high death toll in the pandemic.
Atlantic
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Memorial service to mark 106 years since the Halifax Explosion
The annual Halifax Explosion Memorial Service takes place Wednesday at the Bell Tower in the city's Fort Needham Memorial Park.
-
RCMP charge second person in the death of a woman in Cape Breton
A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the homicide of a woman in Cape Breton.
-
Thousands of chickens dead after break and enter at poultry facility: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is investigating a recent break and enter and mischief incident at a poultry wholesalers facility in Steam Mill, N.S.
Toronto
-
'I'm never going to be satisfied': Ontario 'crypto king' lands in Australia as associate flees to Dubai
Ontario’s self-described ‘crypto king’ just landed in Australia, the latest destination in a months-long travel spree he’s prolifically posted about on social media, despite ongoing bankruptcy proceedings tied to the more than $40 million scheme he allegedly operated.
-
Ontario woman says she's shocked and angry after losing $80,000 in roofing scam
An Ontario woman said she was shocked and angry after handing over $80,000 to a roofing company that claimed she had problems with her roof that didn't exist.
-
Ontario's acting auditor general to release annual report with focus on health care
Ontario's acting auditor general is set to release his annual report today.
Montreal
-
Toddler dies after being found with serious injuries at daycare
A young child has died in hospital after being found with significant injuries in a family daycare in L'Assomption.
-
Polytechnique plans tributes for 14 women killed in 1989
As it does every year, Polytechnique Montréal will be paying tribute on Dec. 6 to the 14 young women who were murdered 34 years ago in 1989.
-
Quebecers say they would vote for PQ in yet another poll
For the second time in a fortnight, a poll measuring voting intentions shows the PQ gaining the lead over the ruling CAQ.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman says she's shocked and angry after losing $80,000 in roofing scam
An Ontario woman said she was shocked and angry after handing over $80,000 to a roofing company that claimed she had problems with her roof that didn't exist.
-
Driver charged after video captures near-miss of head-on collision
A video posted online shows a quick-thinking 24-year-old driver narrowly missing a head-on collision on a northern Ontario highway.
-
Fatal crash on Highway 17 involving horse and buggy, commercial vehicle
The 29-year-old driver of a horse and buggy was killed in a crash with a commercial vehicle on Highway 17 near Iron Bridge on Monday evening, police say.
London
-
St. Thomas, Ont. attracts another major development, will sit next to Volkswagen plant
It's a 67-acre property at the southeast corner of Highbury Avenue South and Ron McNeil Line, and it's now open for business after being snapped up by Brantford-based Vicano Construction.
-
Record-setting teddy bear toss night at Budweiser Gardens
Jared Woolley's first OHL goal had fans out of their seats at Budweiser Gardens to toss their teddy bears.
-
'Will it ever end?' Hyde Park’s growth forces more detours
Growing pains are again impacting residents and businesses in Hyde Park. Throughout development, construction has promoted delays, and this week, another closure of Hyde Park Road at South Carriage Road has locals up in arms.
Winnipeg
-
'Fiscal mess': Manitoba’s deficit grows to $1.6 billion
Manitoba’s forecasted deficit has reached more than $1.6 billion.
-
99-years-old and still making pizza: Winnipeg woman sets sights on a century
Many people look forward to retirement and leaving the rat race behind, but not Antoinetta Lomonaco. She retired from her full-time job and then started the next chapter of her life working at her family's restaurant. Now about to turn 100 years old, she's still going strong.
-
Manitoba RCMP bust large illicit cannabis ring; six people facing charges
Six people have been arrested in connection to an RCMP investigation that started in 2021 focused on the trafficking of illegal cannabis.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener man jumps into action to intervene in an alleged sexual assault
A Kitchener man is still grappling with what he witnessed on Monday morning when an alleged sexual assault happened right outside his home.
-
Kitchener Rangers make it rain at Teddy Bear Toss game
Tuesday night was one of the most anticipated hockey games of the Kitchener Rangers season – the annual Teddy Bear Toss at the Aud.
-
Waterloo Region embraces festive spirit with Christkindl Market and Hanukkah preparations
Waterloo Region readies for the holidays with its Christkindl Market and Hanukkah celebrations.
Calgary
-
Calgary firefighters battle Maple Ridge house fire
A southeast Calgary home was destroyed and two neighbouring homes were damaged in a Tuesday afternoon blaze, but no one was hurt.
-
Minnesota Wild keep winning after coaching change, douse Flames 5-2
The Minnesota Wild extended their win streak since a coaching change to four straight with a 5-2 victory Tuesday over the host Calgary Flames.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as forecasters widely expect the central bank to continue holding its key rate steady.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Mountie accused of murder sometimes slept in same room as his alleged victim, wife says
In her testimony, the wife of a former Saskatchewan RCMP officer painted a picture of a turbulent relationship between the Mountie and the man he's accused of murdering.
-
Emails show Sask. government delayed report of Crown losses before key byelection
The Saskatchewan government prevented the release of an unflattering earnings report from a provincial Crown prior to summer byelections, the opposition NDP alleges.
-
Bill to protect SaskEnergy employees from legal repercussions of not collecting carbon tax passes unanimously
The Saskatchewan government says a bill intended to protect SaskEnergy employees and board members from repercussions of not collecting carbon tax for natural gas home heating passed unanimously on Monday.
Edmonton
-
Man arrested following shooting outside Kingsway Mall
A man is in custody following a shooting outside Kingsway Mall, the Edmonton Police Service said Tuesday night.
-
Broberg 'frustrated' with Oilers as GM, agent work to 'resolve this issue': TSN
Philip Broberg and his agent are "frustrated" with the Edmonton Oilers but have not been granted permission to seek a trade, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.
-
Nurses concerned about cuts, Alberta health minister hints at hirings after letters to union
Alberta's health minister said Tuesday she's "really confident" the province will be able to hire more front-line staff to augment the current health-care workforce.
Vancouver
-
Family says Fraser Health failed missing Maple Ridge woman
A Maple Ridge family is desperately searching for a woman who vanished 13 days ago after security escorted her out of the Ridge Meadows Hospital.
-
Vancouver mayor to propose significant changes involving park board Wednesday: sources
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim is expected to propose some fundamental changes to the city's park board at a news conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.
-
Scholarship launched for volleyball player killed in B.C. car crash, two critically injured athletes identified online
A scholarship has been set up in memory of the varsity volleyball player killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Kamloops, B.C., last week.
Regina
-
'It's not a good look': Sask NDP criticize province's mammogram plan due to donations from contracted health provider
The Government of Saskatchewan is facing questions after a subsidiary of a private health firm currently contracted by the province was found to have donated nearly $20,000 to the Saskatchewan Party.
-
Sask. community receives $550,000 to pursue alternative uses for coal
The Government of Saskatchewan has committed $550,000 to the town of Coronach and the Rural Municipality (RM) of Hart Butte to pursue alternative uses for coal.
-
Emails show Sask. government delayed report of Crown losses before key byelection
The Saskatchewan government prevented the release of an unflattering earnings report from a provincial Crown prior to summer byelections, the opposition NDP alleges.