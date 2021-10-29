OTTAWA -- Lockdowns have made us appreciate our homes, and notice all the work they need.

After being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the Ottawa Fall Home Show is back and tens of thousands are expected to attend this weekend. If you are planning on doing any renovations to your house, this is the place to start.

Some are attending the show with a serious to-do list. While others, like Corol Pasieka and her sister Connie Brophy, are happy just browsing.

"It’s great to be out and have a bit of normal back in our lives again," says Pasieka.

"Just excited," says Brophy. "Like Carol said, get out, see different things. New products."

The Ottawa Home Show has a maximum capacity of 7,000 people and anyone over they age of 12 must be fully vaccinated if they want to see any of the 150 exhibits at the EY Centre.

People can find everything they need here to upgrade their house. From bathrooms and kitchens, to roofs and windows.

Show manager Robert Johnstone says so far this year has been just as busy as any other.

"For Thursday, we were pretty much flush with the amount of bodies that came through, pre-pandemic," says Johnstone. "Really it's like a wide variety of products and services, local, most of them, that can help people with their home projects."

The vendors are equally happy to be back. For them, it is a chance to meet potential customers face to face in a relaxed environment without any pressure.

"It’s feels great to be back out again, seeing people," says Antonia Vos from Roofs of Steel. "There’s nothing like meeting people in person."

Brittany Balics of Riner’s Originals adds, "To be back in with this many people, connecting with the customers, it’s really great."

Marlene Nicholas of Oakwoods Renovations says, "It gives us good exposure and we get to talk to people and they can find out what we’re all about."

The Ottawa Home Show is a big place, which means all the walking may do a number on your feet. Which makes Dawson Scott of BackPlus one of the more popular pit stops at the store.

"With our massagers, we’ve got foot, neck, back," says Scott. "Especially near the end of the day we have a full booth here, and it's hard to get people out. Almost need an eject button for that."

If you’re still looking for tickets, you can find them here. Be sure to use the promo code “CTV” for 50 per cent off.

The Ottawa Fall Home Show runs until Sunday Oct. 31.