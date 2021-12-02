Canada’s border services agency is issuing a reminder that all returning travellers must use the ArriveCAN app, regardless of how long or short the trip.

New rules that kicked in on Monday mean vaccinated Canadians making cross-border trips to the U.S. for less than 72 hours don’t need a negative PCR test to return home.

But everyone still must use ArriveCAN to come back. Those who don’t may have to quarantine, a rule that has ensnared some surprised travellers making brief cross-border trips to go shopping or pick up packages.

The CBSA issued a reminder Wednesday that all travellers must submit their mandatory information in ArriveCAN, including proof of vaccination and a quarantine plan, before arriving in Canada.

Foreign nationals who don’t submit information through ArriveCAN may be denied entry into Canada.

Canadian citizens, permanent residents or persons registered under the Indian Act won’t be denied entry, but they:

won't be eligible for the fully vaccinated traveller exemption

may face additional delays at the border for public health questioning

may be subject to fines or enforcement action

Travellers without a smartphone or mobile data can submit their information by signing up online. Those with smartphones should ensure they have the most up-to-date version of the app.

For more information, you can visit visit www.canada.ca/arrivecan.