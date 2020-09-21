OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say a woman who suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash in the city’s south end early Monday afternoon has died.

Paramedics said a 65-year-old woman was without vital signs at the scene of the t-bone collision, which happened around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

She was rushed to hospital in critical condition, adding she was not expected to survive.

A man in his 70s also suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Mitch Owens Road was temporarily closed between Stagecoach Road and Tranquil Gate because of the collision.