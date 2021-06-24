OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say a 23-year-old man is facing charges following “one of the largest single seizures of fentanyl ever made by the Ottawa Police Service Drug Unit.”

Ameer El Badry is facing the following charges according to OPS:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for Trafficking (X2)

Possession of Proceeds of Crime over $5000.00

Possession of Proceeds of Crime under $5000.00

Police say the matter is related to an ongoing RCMP O Division investigation.

The OPS Drug Unit says the seizure took place in the 100 block of Holmwood Avenue Thursday around 3:20 p.m.

Police say the drugs seized will now go to Health Canada for analysis.

The allegations have not been tested in court. Police say El Badry was released on a promise to appear with a court appearance scheduled at a later date.