The population of the city of Ottawa will reach a major milestone by this weekend.

The capital’s population will top one million people.

Mayor Jim Watson says more people are coming to the city through immigration, and for jobs in high tech or the federal government.

“It’s a pretty significant milestone in the city's history to reach a million... we estimate 28 people move to Ottawa every day.”

Watson says, people like the “quality of life, it’s an affordable city. It’s a clean green city. That’s why we attract a lot of people that come here for university and stay.”

The city’s population has skyrocketed from 250,000 people in 1951. Ottawa is also growing fast than the provincial and federal average.

The city will mark the milestone in a ceremony on Friday at City Hall.