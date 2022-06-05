The CHEO Telethon is today

The 39th CHEO Telethon is today on CTV Ottawa, a chance for residents of Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec to support care for children and youth in our community.

And CHEO says it's an opportunity to welcome you inside "Your Children's Hospital" to see how your generosity can change lives and build brighter futures.

"First of all, it allows the community to see inside the hospital and see what inspires us every day," says Tammy DeGiovanni, CHEO Senior Vice-President, Clinic Services and Chief Nurse Executive.

"We see first-hand the impact of donor dollars on patient care; so state-of-the-art equipment, technology, staff, nurse practitioners, and ways the foundation really contributes to impact the care we deliver. This is the community's opportunity to see what we see, be inspired by the stories of kids and families – they're troopers!"

The CHEO Telethon runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on CTV Ottawa. During the CHEO Telethon, you will hear from the six brave CHEO families being profiled this year, and receive updates from staff and patients on the work being done at CHEO, the CHEO Research Institute and Roger Neilson House.

In 2021, CHEO managed 6,000 inpatient admissions, 7,630 surgeries and 64,892 emergency department visits.

DeGiovanni tells CTV News Ottawa the CHEO Telethon comes as the hospital continues to deal with a "challenging" time due to the pandemic.

"I think it's safe to say that we didn't enter into this pandemic in a solid way anywhere in health care, and CHEO was really no different. We had long, way too long wait lists going into the pandemic, so really that's just been exasperated," DeGiovanni said.

"For the different waves of COVID, we cancelled surgeries, both sweeping cancellations and then this last wave it was really a double whammy – we had a lot of patients admitted to hospital, we're seeing volumes much higher than we've experienced before and we have 10 to 15 per cent of our staff and medical staff off because of COVID.

"It's been a long, very long and trying couple of years, but you know the team keeps rising to the occasion and doing what they can to serve patients and families."

The CHEO Telethon raises money to support patient care and research at CHEO. Last year's CHEO Telethon raised a record $10.9 million to support Ottawa's children's hospital.

Visit cheotelethon.com to meet the six CHEO children and their families who will be profiled during the telethon and make a donation.