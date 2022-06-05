The CHEO Telethon is today
The 39th CHEO Telethon is today on CTV Ottawa, a chance for residents of Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec to support care for children and youth in our community.
And CHEO says it's an opportunity to welcome you inside "Your Children's Hospital" to see how your generosity can change lives and build brighter futures.
"First of all, it allows the community to see inside the hospital and see what inspires us every day," says Tammy DeGiovanni, CHEO Senior Vice-President, Clinic Services and Chief Nurse Executive.
"We see first-hand the impact of donor dollars on patient care; so state-of-the-art equipment, technology, staff, nurse practitioners, and ways the foundation really contributes to impact the care we deliver. This is the community's opportunity to see what we see, be inspired by the stories of kids and families – they're troopers!"
The CHEO Telethon runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on CTV Ottawa. During the CHEO Telethon, you will hear from the six brave CHEO families being profiled this year, and receive updates from staff and patients on the work being done at CHEO, the CHEO Research Institute and Roger Neilson House.
In 2021, CHEO managed 6,000 inpatient admissions, 7,630 surgeries and 64,892 emergency department visits.
DeGiovanni tells CTV News Ottawa the CHEO Telethon comes as the hospital continues to deal with a "challenging" time due to the pandemic.
"I think it's safe to say that we didn't enter into this pandemic in a solid way anywhere in health care, and CHEO was really no different. We had long, way too long wait lists going into the pandemic, so really that's just been exasperated," DeGiovanni said.
"For the different waves of COVID, we cancelled surgeries, both sweeping cancellations and then this last wave it was really a double whammy – we had a lot of patients admitted to hospital, we're seeing volumes much higher than we've experienced before and we have 10 to 15 per cent of our staff and medical staff off because of COVID.
"It's been a long, very long and trying couple of years, but you know the team keeps rising to the occasion and doing what they can to serve patients and families."
The CHEO Telethon raises money to support patient care and research at CHEO. Last year's CHEO Telethon raised a record $10.9 million to support Ottawa's children's hospital.
Visit cheotelethon.com to meet the six CHEO children and their families who will be profiled during the telethon and make a donation.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 'I didn't think it would get this high': Drivers fume as Ottawa gas prices hit new record high
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?
As soon as they had finished burying a veteran colonel killed by Russian shelling, the cemetery workers readied the next hole. Inevitably, given how quickly death is felling Ukrainian troops on the front lines, the empty grave won't stay that way for long.
Mystery solved: Queen shares secret with Paddington
Prince Charles and his son Prince William honoured the past and looked to the future Saturday as they paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at a star-studded concert outside Buckingham Palace celebrating the monarch's 70 years on the throne.
Gas prices expected to jump to a record high over the weekend: expert
The price of gasoline is expected to reach up to $2.11 or more per litre in some parts of Canada this weekend as prices continue to rise, according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.
'Goldilocks' theory: Moderate time online may be 'just right' for teen mental health, study finds
A recent study of thousands of Irish teenagers found both low and high engagement with digital media compared to their peers was associated with poorer mental health.
'We're not going back': Uvalde superintendent reaffirms no students will return to Robb Elementary after massacre
No students or staff will be returning to Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, the site of a tragic massacre last month, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell reaffirmed Friday.
Chelsea Poorman investigation leads Vancouver police to botanical gardens
A police mobile command centre set up along the perimeter of VanDusen Botanical Gardens Saturday morning is connected to the investigation into the death of Chelsea Poorman, the Vancouver Police Department has confirmed.
Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law
Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2. Ontario labour minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News the law 'was created in response to the increasingly blurred lines between work and home.'
Instagram rolls out Amber Alert system in 25 countries, including Canada
Instagram plans to launch the Amber Alert system, used to share notices of missing children, on its platform in more than two-dozen countries, including Canada, over the coming weeks.
Russian agent Dmitry Kovtun, accused in spy poisoning, dead at 57
Russian agent Dmitry Kovtun, who was accused by the U.K. authorities in the poisoning death of former spy Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006, has died at 57.
Atlantic
-
'Treat them respectfully': Soccer N.S. calls for referee abuse to end as reported cases pile up
Soccer Nova Scotia is raising a yellow flag about the abuse of referees.
-
N.S. warns residents of potential toxins found in certain mussels, clams
Nova Scotians are being warned about potential toxins found in certain mussels and clams that were sold in the province's south shore.
-
'It's very special': Excitement grows ahead of Charlottetown Islanders first championship series
For the first time in franchise history, the Charlottetown Islanders hockey team have a shot at the President Cup - the championship trophy of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League championship.
Toronto
-
Ontario gas prices expected to soar to new high this weekend
Gas prices are set to rise to a new record high yet again in Ontario.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario at 671, ICU admissions near 100
The number of people with COVID-19 in an Ontario hospital is at 671 as ICU admissions linked to the virus get closer to the 100 mark.
-
Jurors in Hoggard trial review more testimony, continue deliberating
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard reviewed more testimony Saturday as deliberations continued for a fifth day.
Montreal
-
As gas prices spike, Montreal's bike culture seen as model for rest of the country
Montreal is a cycling leader in North America — particularly due to the city's focus on building a contiguous network of bike lanes that are protected from the rest of the street. The protected lanes attract a wide range of users because the infrastructure increases cyclists' sense of safety.
-
Another day, another record high gas price in Montreal: $2.21-per-litre
Some Montreal gas stations hit record highs on Saturday with prices reaching $2.21-per-litre for regular fuel.
-
'Could I be the next victim?': Laval community protests rising gun violence
Laval residents assembled Saturday to protest rising gun violence, calling for peace on the streets.
Northern Ontario
-
Drinking water advisory lifted for Skead Road area in Sudbury
Public Health Sudbury & Districts officially lifted the drinking water advisory for the Skead Road area Saturday evening
-
One person dead following ATV crash in Lake of Bays Township
OPP say one person has died following a single-vehicle collision in Lake of Bays Township Saturday afternoon.
-
Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law
Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2. Ontario labour minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News the law 'was created in response to the increasingly blurred lines between work and home.'
London
-
'Officer informed us there was a gun': Man in custody after hour-long standoff in London Saturday
A man was taken into custody early Saturday afternoon after displaying a replica firearm while being transported in an ambulance in east London.
-
Gas prices expected to jump to a record high over the weekend: expert
The price of gasoline is expected to reach up to $2.11 or more per litre in some parts of Canada this weekend as prices continue to rise, according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.
-
London airport in the spotlight as filming for new movie takes place Saturday
Lights, camera, action! London International Airport will be in the spotlight over the weekend as a new movie is being filmed on location.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman with dementia found safe after apparent random abduction: police
A Winnipeg woman with dementia who was abducted early Saturday morning was found safe and unharmed inside a vehicle that had been stolen nearly 10 hours earlier.
-
Man found 'severely injured' in yard: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police said a man is in hospital in critical condition after he was found 'severely injured' in the city's St. John's neighbourhood.
-
Birth alerts have ended but babies still being apprehended in Manitoba: data
Manitoba's families minister has touted a significant drop in the number of newborns seized by social services since the province ended the controversial practice of birth alerts, but government data shows hundreds of babies are still being taken into care every year.
Kitchener
-
Water emergency brings police, paramedics to Rockwood Conservation Area
A water emergency brought police and paramedics to the Rockwood Conservation Area, just northeast of Guelph, on Saturday afternoon.
-
'Little bit more hesitancy': Realtors say price drops are giving KW buyers more options
There may be more hope on the horizon for aspiring first-time home buyers in the area.
-
Border collies being used to keep geese off Cambridge golf course
Some furry friends are helping keep Galt Country Club clear of certain birds and the mess they leave behind.
Calgary
-
Travis Toews stresses unity at campaign launch for UCP leadership
Alberta's former finance minister officially launched his campaign to succeed Premier Jason Kenney as leader of the United Conservative Party on Saturday by stressing the need for unity and warning against the dangers of division.
-
Arson suspected in fire that destroyed northwest Calgary home
Calgary firefighters say no one was injured, but a home was destroyed in a fire in the northwest community of Varsity that police believe was a case of arson.
-
Speed and alcohol believed to be factors in Saturday motorcycle crash
A male motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries after Saturday a single-vehicle crash.
Saskatoon
-
Special air quality statement issued as forest fire near La Ronge moves west
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for some areas near La Ronge.
-
Sask. mine rescue teams put skills to the test at annual competition
The Saskatchewan Mining Association emergency response mine rescue skills competition returned in person for the first time in two years at Prairieland Park on Saturday.
-
'How do you cover all the costs?' Municipalities looking for relief in wake of inflation, rising costs
As the price of fuel and groceries continue to hit record levels across Canada, municipalities are bearing the brunt and seeing firsthand the impact on Canadians.
Edmonton
-
Nearly 300 Afghan refugees arrive to their new home in Edmonton
Another 298 Afghan refugees arrived in Edmonton Saturday morning, marking the first group to directly land at the Edmonton International Airport.
-
Avalanche down Oilers 4-2, take 3-0 series stranglehold
J.T. Compher scored with 7:18 left in regulation as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Saturday to take a 3-0 stranglehold on the NHL's Western Conference final.
-
36-year-old man stabbed at southeast Edmonton park
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a stabbing at a southeast park that sent a 36-year-old man to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Vancouver
-
'Shocking': Neighbours reeling after Richmond double homicide
Two people are dead after a daylight shooting in Richmond Saturday, according to police.
-
Chelsea Poorman investigation leads Vancouver police to botanical gardens
A police mobile command centre set up along the perimeter of VanDusen Botanical Gardens Saturday morning is connected to the investigation into the death of Chelsea Poorman, the Vancouver Police Department has confirmed.
-
'We're not disposable': B.C. leaders say government still failing to act on MMIWG
An Indigenous leader in B.C. says "it's a slap in the face" that Canada is still failing to meaningfully address the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women.
Regina
-
Death at Wascana Lake currently being investigated: Regina police
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help as it continues to investigate a death in Wascana Lake.
-
'It's a part of our history': RCMP Musical Ride returns from pandemic with Yorkton performances
After being off the tour since 2019, the RCMP Musical Ride is back, and making its way across Saskatchewan.
-
'How do you cover all the costs?' Municipalities looking for relief in wake of inflation, rising costs
As the price of fuel and groceries continue to hit record levels across Canada, municipalities are bearing the brunt and seeing firsthand the impact on Canadians.