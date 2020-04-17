OTTAWA -- The Black Keys won’t be coming to Ottawa this spring due to COVID-19.

The band announced on Twitter it has cancelled its upcoming Canadian tour in May, which included stops in Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto.

“With the safety of our fans and crew in mind, our upcoming Canadian tour this May has been cancelled. We are sad to miss these shows, and we hope to see you all soon.”

With the safety of our fans and crew in mind, our upcoming Canadian tour this May has been canceled. We are sad to miss these shows, and we hope to see you all soon.



Refunds will be issued at the point of purchase. Please stay safe!#LetsRockTour — The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) April 17, 2020

The Black Keys were scheduled to perform at Canadian Tire Centre on May 11.

Earlier this month, the City of Ottawa extended the ban on festivals and large gatherings until June 30 in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.