OTTAWA -- As Ghosts and Goblins prepare to head out trick-or-treating on Halloween, the question becomes what's the best candy to find in a candy bag.

According to CandyStore.com, America's favourite Halloween Candy is Reese's Cups, Skittles, M&M's, Starburst and Hot Tamales.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca asked staff at 87 George Street for the Halloween candies that they want to find in their trick-or-treat bag, will buy extra at the grocery store, or steal from their kids' stash.

3 MUSKETEERS

"Late 70s vibe," said CTV News Ottawa chief anchor Graham Richardson.

ROCKETS

"Because you only eat them once a year (for a month or so!) and as soon as I start to untwist that wrapper it takes me back to childhood," said CTV News at Six anchor Patricia Boal.

COFFEE CRISP

"I don’t even like coffee, but there’s something about this chocolate bar that I can’t get enough of. Crispy wafers, delicious combination," said CTV News at Five anchor Matt Skube. "It’s in my top 3 chocolate bars, with Eatmore and Baby Ruth."

COFFEE CRISP

"No contest, it’s the best Halloween chocolate you can score and I’ll happily trade you my Kit Kat any day," said Stuntman Stu of Move 100.3's morning show.

CANDY ROCKETS

"Because you can finish off 27 rolls of them and, for some reason, still not feel so bad about yourself," said CTV News at Six anchor John Ruttle.

KIT KAT

"You get the chocolate, you get the wafer, and you get that satisfying snap! I’m always up for this chocolate treat," said CTV News at Five producer Claudia Cautillo.

CARAMILK

"I love the milk chocolate and the silky caramel inside," said Hannah Berge, CTV News Ottawa producer.

TWIX

"How can I pick just one?! The fact that they come in snack size is dangerous," said Katie Griffin, CTV News Ottawa multi-skilled journalist. "I like﻿ Twix but will also have a few of the Coffee Crisp…which is weird because I don’t like coffee."

ROCKETS

CTV News Ottawa assignment editor John Crupi loves the Halloween candy 'Rockets' – the small colourful candy wafers that come in six assorted colours and flavours.

SNICKERS OR REESE'S PIECES

"Can't go wrong with peanuts, caramel and chocolate or peanut butter and chocolate," said CTV News Ottawa multi-skilled journalist Nate Vandermeer.

SNICKERS

"Peanuts, caramel and chocolate all rolled into one- you can’t go wrong. Snack size is dangerous because I can end up going through a dozen of those in one sitting," said CTV News Ottawa multi-skilled journalist Jackie Perez.

WUNDERBAR

"Chocolate, caramel, peanuts … and whatever that wired middle part is … is the perfect blend of my kids not wanting and a sweet-treat I would never buy in the store," said Tyler Fleming, CTV News Ottawa multi-skilled journalist.

REESE'S PEANUT BUTTER CUPS/POPEYE CIGARETTE CANDY

"Two of my favourite growing up were Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Popeye Cigarette Candy. Popeye Candy you only really get at Halloween, so they were a prize. But I never grow out of loving Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups," said Kimberley Johnson, CTV News Ottawa multi-skilled journalist.

SOUR PATCH KIDS

"Love the sour flavour! Chocolate is great but you can power down way more Sour Patch Kids than you can pieces of chocolate," said Maddy Eisenberg, Newstalk 580 CFRA traffic reporter.

COFFEE CRISP

"I feel like this is such an underrated chocolate bar and it's been my favourite for years. When I went trick-or-treating as a kid, I always hoped this would be on the menu. You can't go wrong with vanilla wafers and chocolate," said Newstalk 580 CFRA producer Stephen Ellsworth.

HERSHEY'S COOKIES 'N' CREAM

"I don’t remember if they had them when I was a kid trick-or-treating but I buy a box every year. It’s the best," said Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA producer.

CRISPY CRUNCH BARS

"The Crown Jewel of fun-sized chocolate bar variety packs, this delicious mix of chocolate and peanut butter will stick your jaw shut like Gorilla Glue if you bite down hard enough. But the taste alone is worth the risk of having crispy peanut flakes stuck in your back molars until Christmas," said Don MacLean, CTV News Ottawa's Electronic Graphic Artist.

COFFEE CRISP/REESE'S PIECES

"It's a toss up," said Brenda Woods, CTVNewsOttawa.ca digital content editor/publisher. "I'd have to go with Reese's Pieces. That perfect combo of peanut butter and chocolate with a candy crunch. I can't get enough of them. Why are the packages so tiny??"

HERSHEY'S COOKIES 'N' CREAM

"White chocolate isn’t usually my favourite, but Cookies ‘n’ Cream is so much more. It’s white chocolate held together by delicious chocolate chips, giving it a perfectly crunchy texture. Gets me every time," said Michael Woods, CTVNewsOttawa.ca digital reporter.

GLOSETTE PEANUTS

"These chocolate-covered peanuts only come out at Hallowe'en and they were always the first things to go when I got my haul home. They are the good candy when compared to their evil twin Glosette Raisins," said CTVNewsOttawa.ca digital reporter Ted Raymond.

REESE'S CUPS

"I'm glad I don't have to give out Halloween candy in my building, that way I don't have to worry about the temptations of buying the candy and eating it all before Halloween," said CTVNewsOttawa.ca digital reporter Josh Pringle.