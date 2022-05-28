Tens of thousands spend the week in the dark and a special delivery on Hwy. 17: Top stories in Ottawa this week
Tens of thousands of people spend the week without power after an intense downburst hit Ottawa and a mother and four kittens abandoned outside an east end pet store.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories in Ottawa this week.
Ottawa storm winds reached 190 km/h: researchers
Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario spent the week cleaning up after a destructive storm hit the region on May 21.
The Western University Northern Tornadoes Project says a "particularly intense downburst" hit Ottawa, with wind speeds reaching 190 kilometres per hour in some areas. The storm, known as a 'derecho,' was measured as an EF-2. Researchers said there was "intermittent damage" along a 5 kilometre wide path from Nepean to Plantagenet.
Immediately after the storm hit, 180,000 Hydro Ottawa customers were without power in all areas of the city. As of Saturday afternoon, 19,000 homes and businesses remained without power.
Hydro Ottawa said the damage from the storm to the hydro grid is "simply beyond comprehension," and is "significantly worse" than the 1998 ice storm and the tornadoes that hit Ottawa in September 2018.
Approximately 400 poles have been repaired, compared to 80 during the tornadoes.
Hydro Ottawa initially said the goal was to restore power to the "bulk" of the grid by Friday night; however, rainy weather and the extent of the damage slowed down recovery efforts.
"We continue to make progress, realizing that thousands are waiting to be restored," Hydro Ottawa president and CEO Bryce Conrad said. "I simply ask for your ongoing patience as we continue to work around the clock to bring every single one of our customers back online."
The worst of the damage was located in Navan, Stittsville, Merivale and Hunt Club areas.
Meantime, the city of Ottawa estimated the cleanup from the storm could take weeks. Trees and debris litter roads, parks and properties in all areas of the city, and dozens of roads were closed due to the damage.
More than 43 tonnes of organic waste was collected from homes during a "Green Bin Blitz" this week to collect spoiled and rotten food.
Mayor Jim Watson says the Ontario government has promised to cover the costs associated with the cleanup.
Three deaths in the Ottawa-Gatineau and eastern Ontario region were blamed on the storm. Across Ontario, 10 deaths were linked to the storm.
firefighters and utility workers work among downed power lines, poles and traffic lights that came down onto the roadway and onto motorists during a major storm, on Merivale Road in Ottawa, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
What is a 'derecho'? Climatologist explains Saturday's powerful storm
The storm that moved across Ontario and Quebec last weekend is known as a "derecho", a powerful kind of storm that is long lasting and far-reaching.
The storm moved into Canada from Michigan, hitting London, Kitchener-Waterloo, Toronto, Kingston and Ottawa, before moving into Quebec.
"It’s sort of like a microburst or a thunderstorm but you get a whole army of those. Imagine soldiers lined up and just mowing down the front lines as they move along. Meteorologically, that’s essentially what happens," Environment Canada's David Phillips said.
Judge decides 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich stays out on bail
Tamara Lich remains out on bail after an Ottawa judge ruled she hadn't violated her bail conditions.
The Crown argued the organizer of the "Freedom Convoy" protest last winter breached her bail conditions by accepting an award for her leadership during the protest.
However, Ontario Superior Court Justice Kevin Phillips ruled Lich will remain released on bail while awaiting trial, saying that he did not accept that Lich breached her release conditions by agreeing to receive an award and her surety had supervised her well.
Phillips did say Lich's ban on social media access will remain in place.
Tamara Lich, organizer for a protest convoy by truckers and supporters demanding an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, delivers a statement during a news conference in Ottawa, Feb. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Couple delivers baby on side of Highway 17 near Pembroke, Ont.
An Ottawa couple's trip to the hospital for the birth of their daughter wasn't quick enough, so they had to pull over to the side of the road for the delivery.
Anthony Periard and his partner Julia Turpin were driving from Ottawa to the Pembroke Hospital on Highway 17.
"I didn't know what to do so I phoned 911 and tried to get someone from the ambulance online," Periard tells CTV News. "And as soon as he picked up the phone the baby was already out and crying in her lap."
Perard says the emergency operator instructed him to tie a shoelace around the umbilical cord while they waited for an ambulance to arrive.
Mother and daughter, named River, are doing well.
Julia Turpin, Anthony Periard, and daughter River. River arrived on the side of Highway 17 as Turpin and Periard were making their way to the Pembroke Regional Hospital. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)
Mother and four kittens abandoned outside Ottawa pet store
A mother and her four kittens are now in the care of the Ottawa Humane Society after being found abandoned in Ottawa's east end.
Ottawa Bylaw says the "mama and her 4 kittens" were abandoned outside the PetSmart on Innes Road sometime between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.
Erika Barnstaple discovered the crate full of kittens when she arrived at work.
"Just a carrier with a little garbage bag over top of it to keep from getting wet," Barnstaple said. "This one cat was just sticking its face out, and one baby. So originally we thought there was only a couple in there, but when we got them inside there was a couple more."
An employee of the store called 311 for help, and Bylaw Services officers transported the cats to the Ottawa Humane Society for care.
Four kittens abandoned outside a pet store are now in the care of the Ottawa Humane Society. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police inaction moves to centre of Uvalde shooting probe
The actions -- or more notably, the inaction -- of a school district police chief and other law enforcement officers has become the centre of the investigation into this week's shocking school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Putin warns against continued arming of Ukraine; Kremlin claims another city captured
As Russia asserted progress in its goal of seizing the entirety of contested eastern Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin tried to shake European resolve Saturday to punish his country with sanctions and to keep supplying weapons that have supported Ukraine's defence.
Truth tracker: Analyzing the World Economic Forum 'Great Reset' conspiracy theory
The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos was met with justifiable criticisms and unfounded conspiracy theories.
Woman with disabilities approved for medically assisted death relocated thanks to 'inspiring' support
A 31-year-old disabled Toronto woman who was conditionally approved for a medically assisted death after a fruitless bid for safe housing says her life has been 'changed' by an outpouring of support after telling her story.
Calling social conservatives dinosaurs was 'wrong terminology', says Patrick Brown
Federal Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown says calling social conservatives 'dinosaurs' in a book he wrote about his time in Ontario politics was 'the wrong terminology.'
She smeared blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacre
An 11-year-old survivor of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, feared the gunman would come back for her so she smeared herself in her friend's blood and played dead.
Fact check: NRA speakers distort gun and crime statistics
Speakers at the National Rifle Association annual meeting assailed a Chicago gun ban that doesn't exist, ignored security upgrades at the Texas school where children were slaughtered and roundly distorted national gun and crime statistics as they pushed back against any tightening of gun laws.
FBI records on search for fabled gold raise more questions
A scientific analysis commissioned by the FBI shortly before agents went digging for buried treasure suggested that a huge quantity of gold could be below the surface, according to newly released government documents and photos that deepen the mystery of the 2018 excavation in remote western Pennsylvania.
Indiana police disclose cause of death of young boy found in a suitcase. They are still trying to identify him
An unidentified child who was found dead in a suitcase last month in southern Indiana died from electrolyte imbalance, officials said Friday.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton teen in hospital after falling nearly 40 feet over cliff in Glace Bay
A Cape Breton father is warning the public of the dangers in the area he lives after his teenager son fell nearly 40 feet over a cliff in Glace Bay.
-
How two N.S. Crown attorneys are fighting human trafficking in the province
Two special prosecutors tasked with taking on Nova Scotia's human trafficking cases are sharing some insight into what's currently happening in the province's courts.
-
More than 18 hours to find five N.S. mass shooting victims was 'deficient': lawyer
A lawyer for families of victims killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting says an 18-hour delay in finding five bodies of those murdered is a sign of "deficient" policing.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports lowest COVID-19 ICU occupancy in six months
Ontario health officials are reporting the province’s lowest COVID-19 intensive care occupancy in six months as hospitalizations linked to the disease continue to decline.
-
One person dead after apartment fire in Toronto’s east end
A person is dead after a fire erupted in an apartment in the city’s east end Saturday morning.
-
Child, woman in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto
A child and woman are in hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Saturday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Body of minke whale spotted near Montreal recovered from river, necropsy performed
A dead whale found in the St. Lawrence River northeast of Montreal is likely the second of two minke whales spotted in the area earlier this month.
-
Three things most likely to be legally challenged in Bill 96
Is it unconstitutional to make someone pay to get a legal document translated into French? One of Montreal's top lawyers thinks so, and pointed out two other things from Bill 96 that he thinks the courts would most easily find fault with.
-
Some Quebecers eligible for financial help after storm leaves thousands without power
Quebec announced special financial assistance to cover food losses suffered by those using social assistance programs following power outages.
Northern Ontario
-
Glencore to pay billion-dollar fine for corruption, bribery of foreign officials
Glencore International has pled guilty and agreed to pay US$1.186 billion in fines and penalties for corrupt practices in dealing with foreign governments.
-
Ontario reports lowest COVID-19 ICU occupancy in six months
Ontario health officials are reporting the province’s lowest COVID-19 intensive care occupancy in six months as hospitalizations linked to the disease continue to decline.
-
Woman with disabilities approved for medically assisted death relocated thanks to 'inspiring' support
A 31-year-old disabled Toronto woman who was conditionally approved for a medically assisted death after a fruitless bid for safe housing says her life has been 'changed' by an outpouring of support after telling her story.
London
-
Hundreds in Southwestern Ontario walk to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society
Tony Paul had a hard time putting words together when speaking about his late wife Susan.
-
Community events planned to honour Afzaal family one year after attack
As the one year anniversary of the attack that killed four members of the Afzaal family approaches, members of the community along with the City of London have planned a number of commemorative events in the hopes of “continuing the healing.”
-
Police investigate fatal four-vehicle collision in Chatham
Two people have died and others were injured following a four-vehicle crash in Chatham, Ont. Friday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Vacant Winnipeg building deemed a complete loss after early morning fire
A building located on Mayfair Avenue is being declared a complete loss after a fire broke out Saturday morning.
-
Students at Winnipeg school find body during community cleanup: Pembina Trails School Division
Pembina Trails School Division is confirming to CTV News that a group of students found a body during community cleanup at École South Pointe School.
-
What Canada’s average home price will get you in Manitoba
In Manitoba, the average home price in April 2022 was around $372,000, which is up from April 2021, when the average price was around $328,000, according to Manitoba Real Estate Association.
Kitchener
-
Demonstrators gather outside Doug Ford’s rally in Kitchener
As Ford made his pitch to voters inside, outside, demonstrators weathered rain and thunder to speak out against his leadership.
-
Cambridge man arrested after firing pellet gun at police, slashing tires
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 63-year-old Cambridge man who slashed someone’s tires before shooting a pellet gun at officers and barricading himself inside an apartment.
-
Guelph high school volleyball referee facing multiple sex assault charges
A man, who was a referee at high school volleyball games in Guelph for more than 30 years, is facing sex assault-related charges.
Calgary
-
'A new beginning': Calgary family in need helped by local charity
A group of volunteers spent their Saturday morning outfitting a Calgary home with new appliances, furniture and food for a family in need.
-
Calgary tumbles down list of cities with the best work-life balance
Calgary has taken a dive in terms of juggling jobs and private life, according to new data released on Friday.
-
'Grave injustice': SCC ruling could change sentence for Alberta's multiple murderers
A southern Alberta man who killed three people, including a two-year-old girl, could have the ability to request a release from jail earlier than his original sentence intended, thanks to a landmark Supreme Court decision Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Early morning shooting incident leaves one dead: Prince Albert police
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating a homicide after a man was shot in the early hours of Saturday morning.
-
Fire rips through Saskatoon apartment building overnight
A major fire ripped through a three-story Saskatoon apartment building in the 300 block of 108th Street W overnight on Friday.
-
Saskatoon man says three dogs ‘tried to kill his dog’ at off-leash dog park
Barrett Ross says his dog Indy suffered a punctured bowel, lost a tooth and had his stomach injured when he was attacked by three other dogs.
Edmonton
-
Putin warns against continued arming of Ukraine; Kremlin claims another city captured
As Russia asserted progress in its goal of seizing the entirety of contested eastern Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin tried to shake European resolve Saturday to punish his country with sanctions and to keep supplying weapons that have supported Ukraine's defence.
-
Rally outside courthouse supporting family of slain Métis hunters
Friends, family and supporters of Jacob Sansom and Maurice Cardinal gathered outside the Edmonton law courts Friday to sing and pray for justice.
-
'They really foster community support': New café with a focus on supporting local
Felice Café has been open for just one month and local vendors are already seeing a boost in business because of it.
Vancouver
-
Tentative agreement reached to end Sea to Sky transit strike
The months-long transit strike in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region may be coming to an end, after representatives from the union and the employer signed a tentative agreement Friday.
-
Indigenous B.C. filmmaker says he was refused entry on Cannes red carpet for his moccasins
A Dene filmmaker based in Vancouver says he was "disappointed" and "close to tears" when security at the Cannes Film Festival blocked him from walking the red carpet while dressed in a pair of moccasins.
-
Northern B.C. woman plans '2nd honeymoon' after $2M lottery win
A woman from northern B.C.'s Nechako Lakes region is $2 million richer after a recent lottery win.
Regina
-
Putin warns against continued arming of Ukraine; Kremlin claims another city captured
As Russia asserted progress in its goal of seizing the entirety of contested eastern Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin tried to shake European resolve Saturday to punish his country with sanctions and to keep supplying weapons that have supported Ukraine's defence.
-
Regina Public Schools remain offline, cyber attack confirmed
Cyber security attacks happen every day, and as Regina Public Schools division discovered this week, no one is safe.
-
'Very upset': Senior housing residents plead for Sask. Housing Corporation to rebuild after winter fire
Former residents of a Carievale seniors housing complex want the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) to reconsider its decision to demolish the home.