Mother and four kittens abandoned outside Ottawa pet store

A mother and her four kittens are now in the care of the Ottawa Humane Society after being found abandoned in Ottawa's east end.

Ottawa Bylaw says the "mama and her 4 kittens" were abandoned outside the PetSmart on Innes Road sometime between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. The cats were found in a crate outside the store.

An employee of the store called 311 for help, and Bylaw Services officers transported the cats to the Ottawa Humane Society for care.

Bylaw tells CTV News Ottawa the cat and kittens appeared to be in good health.