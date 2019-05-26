

CTV Ottawa





A man in his 30s was taken to hospital in critcial, life-threatening condition after suffering cardiac arrest at Ottawa Race Weekend Sunday.

According to Ottawa Paramedic Service the man suffered cardiac arrest "on the course near Pretoria Bridge and required aggressive resuscitation by paramedics with the precious assistance from the Canadian Ski Patrol."

Another adult was taken to the hospital in critical condition but his condition is not life threatening. Humidity caused a handful of runners to be transported to hospital Sunday. Ottawa Paramedics confirmed at least 10 people were treated, then transported to The Ottawa Hospital; most suffering dehydration and heat exhaustion.

More than 30,000 runners overcame the elements in Ottawa for the country’s largest multi-distance race weekend.

While most were greeted with hugs and smiles after a job well done, others were wheeled away after barely crossing the finish line.

“It's alright, now I know what heat does,” said Ottawa runner Adam Lecuyer who participated in the Half-Marathon. “Yeah, they warn you,” he said, “Almost collapsed at 18 kilometres!”

Lecuyer finished the 21 km race and vowed to return next year; better prepared for warmer conditions. Finishing with a final time of 2 hours, 18 minutes and 9 seconds, Lecuyer said he trained in cold conditions. A late start to the running season in the capital meant Sunday’s warmer weather surprised and hindered many from setting personal best times.

Ted Bennett, though satisfied with his performance, failed to reach his goal. “But that’s okay,” Bennett said, “Next year!”

“It's the greatest marathon in Canada. I love this marathon,” said Martine Guay, who competed in her 4th Ottawa Race Weekend; finishing with a final time of 2 hours, 18 minutes and 36 seconds; beating last year’s mark by 2 minutes. Guay hoped to race in the Marathon this year until knee pain forced her to settle for the shorter distance.

Though rain hampered Saturday evening’s 10k race, runners welcomed the warmth Sunday and the crowd support.

Tu Dang; competing in her 16th Ottawa Marathon, said Ottawa Race Weekend remains the elite experience in all of Canada. “I love this city,” said Dang, “People, they're all around to encourage you.”

Ottawa Race Weekend race director, John Halvorsen said conditions were much better than in years past.” 99.999% of the runners are super excited. It's been good weather and great running,” said Havlorsen.

“Our marathon got a little bit bigger again, which is good, I think it suffered a bit with the warm years and I think the runners are realizing it’s not always 30, 40 degrees here in Ottawa.”

Elgin Street construction and flooding concerns along the Ottawa River caused organizers to adjust the course route. Organizers said the event raised another $800,000 for various local charities.

More than 10,000 runners and thousands more fans and loved ones looked on from streets and bridges across the capital ⁦@OttawaMarathon⁩ ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/JTiewtrWK3 — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) May 26, 2019

25-year-old Kenyan Albert Korir won the men’s category with a time of 2 hours, 8 minutes and 3 seconds. Tigist Girma, 25, from Ethiopia topped the women’s category with a final time of 2 hours, 26 minutes and 34 seconds. Girma’s win marked the 10th straight year an Ethiopian woman claimed top prize in the 42km marathon in Ottawa.