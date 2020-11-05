OTTAWA -- Ten residents of a Nepean long-term care home have now died due to COVID-19.

Extendicare provided an update late Thursday afternoon on the COVID-19 outbreak at Extendicare Starwood on Starwood Road in Ottawa's west-end.

A total of 111 residents and 34 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since late September.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that 10 of our residents have passed away due to complications related to COVID-19," said Extendicare communications in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

"We have been in touch with all family members whose loved one has passed to offer our heartfelt condolences. Our hearts are with our community and those who have lost loved ones to the virus during this very challenging time."

Extendicare says 33 residents and 14 staff members have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, staff from Extendicare West End Villa visited Starwood to offer words and signs of encouragement to the staff and residents at Starwood.

Ottawa Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Starwood on Sept. 25.

Last weekend, Ontario's Ministry of Long-Term Care announced a new management agreement to allow the Ottawa Hospital to provide enhanced support to Starwood.

"Our staff at Extendicare Starwood are working incredibly hard and have been throughout this pandemic, showing immense bravery and dedication to our residents," said Extendicare.

"This is a deeply concerning time for our residents, families and staff, and we are in touch with them frequently about our progress as we continue to manage this situation. We have brought in additional staff from other homes to assist in providing care. The home has had an ample supply of PPE to meet all provincial directives both before and during this outbreak."