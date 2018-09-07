

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Gatineau Police say they’re investigating after "possible human remains" were found at a forestry products factory Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the Resolute Forest Products plant at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on reports that someone found a skull.

Police say they cannot confirm at this time if the skull is indeed human. It has been sent to Montreal for forensic analysis.

Police searched the area any other bones or clues, but nothing else was discovered. The search was called off Thursday afternoon.

Gatineau Police say it’s too soon at this time to say if the discovery is connected with any other ongoing investigations.