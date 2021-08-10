OTTAWA -- A heat warning remains in effect as hot humid conditions continue in Ottawa.

According to Environment Canada, Tuesday starts with potential fog in some areas. As the day continues it will be cloudy and a chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm.

The high will be 31 but with the humidex it will feel like 40. The UV index is 7, or high.

Warm temperatures are expected again tonight and Wednesday night with temperatures only dropping into the low twenties overnight.

Overnight will be cloudy and rainy with risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Low of 20 degrees.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for clouds, high winds, and more heat. The high will be 31 but with the humidex it will feel like 42.

Thursday calls for clouds and rains, high of 29 degrees.

EMERGENCY COOLING CENTRES OPEN

The City of Ottawa has opened three emergency cooling centres to give people a place to escape from the heat.

The following sites will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: