Temperatures could reach 25 C in Ottawa this week

    Temperatures are expected to climb past the 20 C degree mark in Ottawa during the first week of May.

    Environment Canada's forecast shows the high temperatures are expected to begin Wednesday with a high of 23 C and a low of 9 C in the evening.

    The hottest day will be Thursday where the heat is expected to reach 25 C with a mix of sun and clouds.

    Temperatures are expected to remain steady going into the weekend with a high of 23 C on Friday and 20 C on Saturday.

    Sunday currently shows a high of 18 C.

    The average temperature in Ottawa for May 2 (Thursday) is a high of 15.8 C and a low of 4.7 C, according to Environment Canada.

    The highest temperature recorded on the same day was 30.6 C in 2001.

     

    Monday forecast

    Monday's forecast shows mainly cloudy conditions with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning.

    It will remain cloudy tonight with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight.

    Five to 10 mm of rain is expected.

    The daytime high will be 13 C with a low of 6 C overnight.

