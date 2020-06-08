OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say two teenagers are facing charges after allegedly attempting to rob a man near the Rideau Centre.

According to police, a man was sleeping in the vestibule of a closed restaurant near the intersection of Rideau Street and Colonel By Drive when, at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, he was approached by two teens—a boy and a girl.

The teens, police claim, attempted to steal the man's jacket and bag. The man tried to run, but the boy allegedly pulled out a knife and slashed the victim's arm.

The teens left empty-handed and were later arrested.

A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl are now each facing an armed robbery charge.

The suspects cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act because they are underage.

The boy is also facing a charge of weapon possession, failure to comply with a sentence, and assaulting a peace officer.

Ottawa police allege the boy spat on a special constable while in a cell after being arrested.