Teenage girl suffers life-threatening injures in downtown stabbing
Paramedics say a teenage girl is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed near the Rideau Canal Tuesday night (Alex Lamothe/CTV Ottawa, July 3, 2018)
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018 8:19PM EDT
A teenage girl is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed downtown Tuesday night.
Police say it happened around 6:00 p.m. in the area of Colonel By Drive and Laurier Avenue West. They're currently searching for suspects.
Paramedics say the woman was stabbed in the stomach.
Colonel By is closed from Daly Avenue to Main Street while police investigate.