Advertisement
Teenage driver caught going 213 km/h on Woodroffe Avenue
An Ottawa Police truck is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.(Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Share:
OTTAWA -- An 18-year-old is facing a charge of stunt driving after being spotted speeding 213 kilometres an hour on a busy road in Ottawa’s west-end.
On Twitter, Ottawa police Sgt. Craig Roberts said officers clocked the G2 driver at 213 kilometres an hour along Woodroffe Avenue, just north of Fallowfield Road, Thursday morning. The teen was driving a Hyundai Veloster Coupe.
“Dear parents of the 18-year-old G2 driver clocked at 213 km/h along Woodroffe Avenue earlier today; your child has proven themselves ‘just not ready’ for the privilege of driving,” said Roberts.
“Unbelievable level of irresponsibility that could easily have resulted in a life-altering tragedy.”
In addition to the stunt driving charge, the driver's licence is suspended for one week and the vehicle is impounded for seven days.