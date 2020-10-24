OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a family driving to Ottawa for a weekend visit finished the trip in a taxi after they were stopped for speeding on Highway 416.

The driver is facing a charge of stunt driving after being stopped in Edwardsburgh, south of Ottawa, on Friday.

The OPP says a Grenville County OPP officer stopped a Bentley going 171 kilometres an hour in the 100 kilometre an hour zone.

The driver's licence was suspended for seven days and the car was impounded.

In a message on Twitter, the OPP said, "Beautiful weather is no excuse for a speed like this."