OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are handing out stunt driving tickets to motorists caught speeding on Ottawa roads ahead of the holiday season.

On Tuesday, officers stopped a vehicle travelling 183 kilometres an hour on Limebank Road.

"Riverside South residents deserve safer streets … our officers continue to remove the worst-of-the-worst from local roadways on a daily basis," said Sgt. Craig Roberts on Twitter.

The driver is charged with stunt driving, which includes a seven day licence suspension and the vehicle impounded for a week.

On Monday, Sgt. Roberts, who operates the Twitter handle OPS Traffic Case Manager," said a motorists was stopped going 174 kilometres an hour in the eastbound lanes of Highway 174.

"While we'd rather not be handing out charges court dates and seizing vehicles for stunt driving so close to Christmas .. of course if you're hitting 174 km/h e/bound on the 174, we'll happily take you off the road and provide you with the appropriate paperwork for the holidays," said Roberts.

Ottawa Police will also be focusing on stop sign compliance in neighbourhoods over the coming days.