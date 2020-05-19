OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a teen is facing a charge of stunt driving after an officer spotted a vehicle speeding 96 kilometres an hour over the speed limit in Russell.

A Russell County OPP officer was conducting radar enforcement on Eadie Road in Russell on May 13.

Police say the officer observed a vehicle travelling 146 kilometres an hour in a 50 kilometre an hour zone.

A 17-year-old from Kenmore, Ontario was charged with “race a motor vehicle – excessive speed” under the Highway Traffic Act. The driver’s licence was suspended for seven days and the vehicle was impounded.

#OPPHSD officer responded to speeding complaints on Eadie Rd in Russell Twp. Clocked this car at 146km/h in a 50 zone. Nearly 100 over earns a Stunt Driving charge, with the car impounded for a week and DL suspended for a week. Fines and other penalties at court. #SlowDown ^bd pic.twitter.com/NdnoR3XFkO — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) May 19, 2020

On May 12, an 18-year-old from Embrun was charged with stunt driving in The Nation.

The OPP says an officer stopped a vehicle traveling 133 kilometres an hour in an 80 kilometres an hour zone on Route 500 West.