OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Teen driver seriously injured in pickup crash near Pembroke, Ont.

    OPP badge in this file image. OPP badge in this file image.
    Ontario Provincial Police say a teenage driver was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck in the community of Beachburg, Ont. over the weekend

    Police were called to the crash on Beachburg Road about 20 kilometres south of Pembroke at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 17.

    A preliminary investigation finds the pickup left the roadway and rolled over.

    The 17-year-old driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was taken to an Ottawa-area hospital with serious, life-altering injuries.

    The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

