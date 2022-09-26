Teen dead, three others injured in west Quebec street racing crash

A teenage girl is dead and three other young people are seriously injured after a street racing crash in west Quebec on Sunday.

The two vehicles were speeding along Chemin du 4e Rang du Gore in Lochaber, Que. near Thurso, around 4:45 p.m., Sûreté du Quebec told TVA Nouvelles.

An SQ spokesman told TVA one of the drivers lost control of his car, which left the road and plunged into a deep ravine. Four people, all aged 16 or 17, were in the car, police said.

One of the teenagers died and another was rushed to CHEO in critical condition. Two others—the driver and a passenger—suffered serious injuries and were in stable condition Sunday night.

Investigators took a blood sample from the 17-year-old driver of the crashed vehicle to determine whether he was driving under the influence, TVA reported.

The driver of the second vehicle, an 18-year-old man, could face charges related to dangerous driving, TVA reported.

Investigators remained at the scene of the crash late Sunday night.