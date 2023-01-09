Team Canada’s Brandt Clarke inspires new generation of athletes with gold medal

Reid Hapke is gearing up for his gold medal game at the Capital Winter Classic, and he’s hoping a brush with a gold medal from the 2023 World Junior Hockey tournament will bring some luck.

“It’s the medal my country won, and I get to meet the person who got the game winning assist,” said 13-year-old Reid Hapke, referring to Brandt Clarke.

The Ottawa native was in his hometown showing off the new hardware fresh off Team Canada's golden moment. That night still sinking in for the 19 year-old defenceman.

“In the moment when the building was going crazy, nothing felt real,” said Clarke. “It’s starting to feel real getting to show off the medal."

Clarke grew up playing in the Nepean Minor Hockey Association and made his NHL debut with the L.A. Kings. Now he's back playing with the OHL’s Barrie Colts. His journey to wearing the maple leaf is a road map for other young hockey players.

“It’s mentors like Brandt when they come in, just normal guys who worked their butt off just showing their progress with other kids, that goes a long way,” said Clarke’s trainer, Tony Greco.

“We went and took a look at Brandt’s history and the teams he played for,” said Hapke’s father, Mike. “The path is never a straight path, but if you stick with it and with your goals anything can happen.”

Hapke, also a defenceman, has one of his hockey sticks signed.

“Just to be a guy people look up to with my signature, it's kind of crazy a cool moment,” said Clarke.

Although Hapke's team didn't win on Sunday, he hopes he eventually might be the one signing sticks for the next generation.

“I’d like to be part of the world juniors one day,” said Hapke.