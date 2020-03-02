OTTAWA -- It will be another week of labour disruptions in classrooms in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association and the union representing teachers in French-language schools will hold a province-wide, one-day strike on Thursday, March 5.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation will hold a one-day strike in several boards on Thursday, but none of the boards are in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario has no strikes planned this week. But ETFO president Sam Hammond said last week that if a deal is not reached, the union will move to the next phase of its strike protocol on Monday, March 9.

Here’s a look at strike dates for schools in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this week (March 2 to 6).

Ottawa Catholic School Board

All elementary and secondary schools will be closed on March 5 due to the one-day strike by OECTA members.

The school closures include all regular school day activities, Co-op, OYAP, Dual Credit, home instruction, extra-curricular activities, field trips and clubs.

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est

All elementary and secondary school classes will be cancelled on Thursday due to the one day strike by the union representing French-language teachers.

Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario

Classes are cancelled for all elementary and secondary schools on Thursday due to the one-day strike by AEFO members.

Before and after school programs for children 4 to 12 as well as programs for toddlers and preschoolers will be closed on Thursday.

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

All elementary and secondary schools will be closed on March 5 due to the one-day strike by OECTA members.

Renfrew County Catholic District School Board

All elementary and secondary schools will be closed on March 5.