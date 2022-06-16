Taggart family donates $10 million to new Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus campaign

The Taggart Family has made a $10 million donation to help build the new Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus.

The Ottawa Hospital Foundation announced that Taggart Parkes Foundation donated to the foundation's Campaign to Create Tomorrow campaign, the $500 million fundraising campaign to build the new hospital.

"We all know the critical importance of our hospitals. We are proud to make this donation and hope it will inspire others who are able to contribute to this tremendous cause," Taggart Realty Management president Julie Taggart said.

"This new hospital will be a great thing for the City of Ottawa, providing stronger health care to residents."

The $2.8 billion new Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus near Dow's Lake is scheduled to open in 2018. The fundraising campaign kicked off with a $25 million donation from the shareholders of the Minto Group.