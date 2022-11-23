Swing stage collapses at Ottawa apartment building

A swing stage collapse at a high-rise apartment building in Ottawa's east end caused several workers to fall to the ground and left one worker hanging from their safety rope.

Emergency crews responded to a call at the building on Southvale Crescent at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday.

A photo on social media showed the construction platform had crashed to the ground, with some parts still hanging from ropes.

"Firefighters assessed and treated multiple injured workerss who were on the ground," Ottawa fire said on Twitter. "Another worker was hanging from their safety rope and firefighters helped safely lower them down onto a balcony so they could assess and treat them."

Two men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics say the two were treated to hospital in stable condition.