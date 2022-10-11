Sutcliffe and McKenney spar over services and cuts
The rhetoric around spending, cuts, and city services is heating up as Ottawa’s mayoral election quickly approaches.
With 13 days to go until Election Day, the two front-runners, Mark Sutcliffe and Catherine McKenney, are sparring over their respective visions for the city, and money is at the heart of the discussion.
McKenney has ramped up their criticism of Sutcliffe’s financial plan in the past week, which includes $35 to $60 million in “strategic review and efficiencies,” which McKenney says means service cuts.
“Until last week, my opponent was running on continuing the status quo,” McKenney said at a campaign announcement Tuesday morning, “but last week he committed to a more dangerous idea: up to $80 million worth of cuts right across city services.”
McKeneny’s $80 million figure includes the top-end figure of $60 million in review and efficiencies cited as “savings” in Sutcliffe’s financial plan, as well as half of the $40 million in revenues Sutcliffe is estimating will come from growth, some of which he says he would direct toward policing and "areas where the incremental growth costs can be clearly demonstrated, such as new roads and parks." McKenney has framed that as cutting services to fund police.
“My opponent has been prioritizing the needs of the wealthiest among us – and ignoring everyday people who rely on city services,” McKenney said. “He’s done that by holding cash for access fundraisers, at a whopping $1,200 per ticket, and then unveiling his plan to decimate city services.”
McKenney’s plan vows no service cuts.
According to documents released by McKenney's campaign, the major commitments in McKenney's campaign equal $343 million in operation spending and $315 million on capital projects over four years, including an additional $288 million for "reliable and affordable transportation."
Sutcliffe has challenged McKenney’s framing, disagreeing with a previous comment in which they said there is no fat to be trimmed at city hall.
“At a time when households throughout Ottawa and across the country are tightening their belts and trying to find ways to spend more wisely and make ends meet, Catherine McKenney’s approach would not only spend more, including $250 million on bike lanes, it would not attempt to find any savings,” Sutcliffe said in a news release Tuesday. “Instead, they are proposing to add hundreds of millions to the city’s debt, and raid important financial reserves we need for times of crisis and emergency.”
Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA’s Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal, Sutcliffe said McKenney is misrepresenting his plan.
“I’m disappointed to hear this message from Catherine McKenney’s campaign,” he said. “They’re deliberately misrepresenting my plan to distract people from their own plan.”
Sutcliffe said Ottawa needs to find savings at city hall and it can.
“I’ll give you one example: The city spends more than $300 million a year on consulting fees. I think there’s room for us to save a little bit of money in that area without impacting the important services we’re delivering to Ottawa residents,” he said.
He also cited travel expenses for city staff as another example on areas where savings might be found.
“Catherine McKenney is ready to give up on the people of Ottawa, in terms of finding value for money for their investments. I’m not ready to give up on that.”
Sutcliffe vowed he would not cut services, but would “find efficiencies” in areas such as consulting, travel, conferences, and training.
“I will not cut any services that impact Ottawa residents. Pointe finale. I’m not going to cut any services,” he said. “I think the people of Ottawa know that on a $5 billion budget, it’s realistic to find $35 million in savings.”
Both McKenney and Sutcliffe released their financial plans last week.
Election Day is Oct. 24. There is one more day of advance voting in all wards on Friday. To date, approximately six per cent of voters in Ottawa have already cast ballots.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors step down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada announced that CEO Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' The entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down as well.
O'Bonsawin's promotion to Supreme Court could derail sexual assault trial
Prosecutors could be forced to restart a long-running sexual assault trial after the presiding judge, Michelle O'Bonsawin, was named to the Supreme Court of Canada.
BREAKING | 'Murder She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
British-born stage and on television actress Angela Lansbury has died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday in a statement.
Date set for King Charles III's coronation: Buckingham Palace
The coronation ceremony for King Charles III will take place in May of next year, Buckingham Palace has announced.
Russia strikes Ukraine with more missiles in 'particularly shocking' attacks
Russian forces showered Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in an attack the UN human rights office described as 'particularly shocking' and potential war crimes.
Danielle Smith sworn in as Alberta's next premier
It's official: Danielle Smith has been sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier. In a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton Tuesday morning, the former Wildrose party leader was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani.
Enrolling your child in organized sports? We want to hear from you
With COVID-19 public health measures largely lifted across the country, children and teens returning to organized sports this fall won't be faced with the same barriers to access as they once did. If you're a parent planning to enrol your child in organized sports this year, we want to hear from you.
Amanda Todd case: Crown seeks 12 years in prison for 'unrepentant' Dutch man convicted of extorting B.C. teen
The Crown is seeking a 12-year prison sentence for a Dutch man convicted of extorting and harassing Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen Amanda Todd, who died by suicide a decade ago.
Images of Hitler affixed to Guelph, Ont. synagogue door, police say
Police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti, including stickers bearing the image of Adolf Hitler, were found on the front doors of a Guelph, Ont. synagogue.
Atlantic
-
3,000 P.E.I. customers still without electricity; power may not be fully restored until Friday
More than 3,000 Maritime Electric customers are still without electricity on Prince Edward Island, more than two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona slammed Atlantic Canada.
-
In P.E.I., growing worries about food security in wake of post-tropical storm Fiona
Community groups in Prince Edward Island say they are worried that inflation, rent increases and the damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona are leading to food insecurity among lower-income people.
-
Help wanted: P.E.I. puts out call for contractors to help with Fiona-related repairs
Prince Edward Island is partnering with the province’s construction association to match residents whose homes or businesses were damaged in post-tropical storm Fiona with qualified contractors.
Toronto
-
Toronto programmers recreated the ArriveCan app in under 48 hours to show the government overspent millions
A Toronto-based tech company says it recreated ArriveCan within less than 48-hours to show that the federal government overpaid millions for the app.
-
Parents-to-be left stunned, out $4,000 by sudden closure of Ontario baby store
An Ontario couple who spent $4,000 on baby furniture were shocked to discover the store they bought from is now closed.
-
Mississauga councillor candidate donates 10 meals to food bank for every damaged, stolen campaign sign
A South Asian Canadian business owner running for a council seat in Mississauga is vowing to donate 10 meals to a local food bank for every one of his campaign signs that are damaged or stolen in an attempt to turn a negative incident into a positive one.
Montreal
-
Quebec wants more immigration powers from Ottawa, but does it really need them?
Even though Canada's prime minister has repeatedly shut the door, Francois Legault keeps on knocking, intent on winning more control over immigration from the federal government. As with many past leaders in Quebec, it's been a regular refrain of his, dating back well before the provincial election on Oct. 3.
-
Home of Tony Accurso's daughter destroyed in possible arson
The Quebec home destroyed in a suspected arson attack Tuesday belonged to the daughter of convicted fraudster and former construction magnate Tony Accurso, police have confirmed. No one was injured, but dozens of firefighters were required to put out the blaze Tuesday night in Deux-Montagnes, northwest of Montreal.
-
'Can't serve two masters': Parti Quebecois leader refuses to swear oath to King
Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon asked the National Assembly Tuesday to let him take the oath of office on Oct. 21 to Quebecers only, and not to the King of England.
Northern Ontario
-
Husband must have known about wife's $1M fraud, Sudbury judge rules
The husband of a Sudbury woman convicted of $1 million fraud has also been found guilty in connection with the case and sentenced to two and a half years in jail.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Murder She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
British-born stage and on television actress Angela Lansbury has died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday in a statement.
-
Police say impaired driver in Timmins caught with stolen vehicle, contraband cannabis and tobacco
A 25-year-old man from Timmins is accused of driving a stolen cargo van while impaired. In addition, the Timmins Police Service seized contraband cigarettes and cannabis from the vehicle.
London
-
Double fatal crash east of Exeter
Two people have died after a crash in Huron County just east of Exeter. Around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, OPP, EMS and South Huron fire all responded to a collision between a minivan and a motorhome at the intersection of Thames Road/Highway 83 and Hern Line.
-
Person charged in relation to crash that killed a St. Thomas firefighter
OPP in Elgin County have charged a St. Thomas man in relation to a fatal crash in July. Joseph Grzegorczyk, 70, has been charged with careless driving causing death following the incident.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Murder She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
British-born stage and on television actress Angela Lansbury has died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday in a statement.
Winnipeg
-
Strike still possible for City of Winnipeg employees following tentative deal confusion
City of Winnipeg employees could once again be heading back to the picket lines after confusion over a tentative deal with the city.
-
Manitoba plans crackdown after some drivers ignore warnings about flooded roads
The Manitoba government plans to impose stiffer penalties on motorists who ignore warning signs and drive on closed roads.
-
'Really beautiful': Indigenous jacket with ties to Red River region discovered by U.K. thrift shop
An Indigenous jacket with connections to Manitoba’s Red River area has journeyed across the world and found its way to a thrift shop in England – and now, staff at the store are hoping to find out more about the coat.
Kitchener
-
Increased police presence in Kitchener for 'concerning threats'
Waterloo regional police say they are investigating what they’re calling "concerning threats" in Kitchener.
-
Fire at Kitchener encampment under investigation
Investigators are piecing together what happened after flames ripped through a Kitchener encampment Tuesday morning.
-
TSB investigation says plane hit tree before fatal crash in Brantford
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) says an altered flight path, as well as hitting a tree, contributed to a fatal aircraft crash in Brantford in March.
Calgary
-
Premier Smith to replace Dr. Hinshaw with 'team of public health advisors'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she will replace Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw. In her first press conference as premier, Smith told reporters she would seek 'new advice on public health.'
-
'They're not done yet': Retired detective expects more violence post-Nguyen shooting
A retired gang unit detective says Friday's fatal shooting of a prominent gang leader in a community outside Calgary will likely not be the last act of violence between the rival gangs.
-
Danielle Smith sworn in as Alberta's next premier
It's official: Danielle Smith has been sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier. In a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton Tuesday morning, the former Wildrose party leader was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani.
Saskatoon
-
In new plan, Sask. government says it will fight 'federal intrusions'
The Saskatchewan Party released a policy paper today outlining its new priorities -- fighting the federal government over what it sees as its provincial right to unfettered development of non-renewable resources.
-
Saskatoon LGBTQ2S+ advocate says 'Coming Out Day' a chance to celebrate joy
National coming out day is a chance to celebrate your joy, says a local LGBTQ2S+ advocate.
-
Two-vehicle crash claims two lives in Saskatoon
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in Saskatoon.
Edmonton
-
Premier Smith to replace Dr. Hinshaw with 'team of public health advisors'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she will replace Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw. In her first press conference as premier, Smith told reporters she would seek 'new advice on public health.'
-
Danielle Smith sworn in as Alberta's next premier
It's official: Danielle Smith has been sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier. In a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton Tuesday morning, the former Wildrose party leader was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani.
-
Fireball above Alberta caught on camera
A flash of light spotted near the Alberta capital Monday night was a fireball travelling about 30 kilometers above earth, according to a local expert.
Vancouver
-
Amanda Todd case: Crown seeks 12 years in prison for 'unrepentant' Dutch man convicted of extorting B.C. teen
The Crown is seeking a 12-year prison sentence for a Dutch man convicted of extorting and harassing Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen Amanda Todd, who died by suicide a decade ago.
-
Vancouver police seek suspect, potential victims after shots fired on Downtown Eastside
Police in Vancouver are looking for witnesses, a suspect and potential victims after shots were fired on the Downtown Eastside.
-
Vogue names B.C.'s Okanagan one of 12 'underrated wine regions' worth visiting
Many Canadians already know B.C.'s Okanagan Valley as a sunny and scenic destination for wine tourism – but the region is enjoying new international attention thanks to a shout out in Vogue.
Regina
-
In new plan, Sask. government says it will fight 'federal intrusions'
The Saskatchewan Party released a policy paper today outlining its new priorities -- fighting the federal government over what it sees as its provincial right to unfettered development of non-renewable resources.
-
Sask. opens registration for third flight of Ukrainian refugees from Poland
The Government of Saskatchewan announced it’s preparing to welcome a third flight of around 200 displaced Ukrainians.
-
'Feels like you’re outside in a sunny spot': Sask. artist living in dome home
A Yorkton artist is living in one of her art projects, an approximately 1,600 square foot monolithic dome made from steel rebar, concrete and polyurethane.