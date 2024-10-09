Suspect in Sandy Hill mischief incident sought by Ottawa police

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved with a mischief incident that happened last month in the neighbourhood of Sandy Hill.

Police say on Sept. 20, the suspect threw "items" on a residential property located in the 200 block of Charlotte Street, before running away on foot towards Rideau Street.

"To protect the integrity of the investigation, we're unable to disclose what the items were in this instance," police told CTV News Ottawa in a statement Wednesday.

The suspect is described as a white man with a medium build and facial hair. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a grey shirt underneath, and grey jeans, at the time the incident happened.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, extension 5166, or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.