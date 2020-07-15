OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police have laid a first-degree murder charge in connection with an early morning homicide at a Carleton Place, Ont. motel.

Officers responded to what they called a "very serious" assault at a motel along Highway 7 at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A man was transported to hospital with serious injuries. The OPP tells CTV News Ottawa the victim was pronounced dead in hospital later in the morning.

OPP had issued an “Emergency Alert” to phones and broadcast channels as they began a manhunt for 30-year-old Shane Sabourin, saying “the suspect is at large and armed with a knife.”

OPP media relations coordinator Bill Dickson says the "Emergency Alert" was issued in Ottawa and eastern Ontario to assist with the search for the suspect.

Sabourin was arrested without incident at around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

In a press release late Wednesday afternoon, police identified the victim 57-year-old Patrick Robert Lynch, of Mississippi Mills, Ont.

Sabourin was charged with first-degree murder. He remains in custody and will appear in court in Perth, Ont. on Thursday.

With files from CTV Ottawa's Christina Succi.