OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with an early morning homicide at a Carleton Place motel.

The OPP had issued an “Emergency Alert” for 30-year-old Shane Sabourin, saying “the suspect is at large and armed with a knife.”

Sabourin was arrested without incident at around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers responded to what they called a "very serious" assault at a motel along Highway 7 at approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A man was transported to hospital with serious injuries. The OPP tells CTV News Ottawa the victim was pronounced dead in hospital later in the morning.

We are at the scene of where an assault became a homicide investigation in Carleton Place and a manhunt is now underway for what @OPP_ER believe is an armed suspect. More to come. #ottawa #ottnews @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/W2SrnrRtsj — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) July 15, 2020

OPP media relations coordinator Bill Dickson says the "Emergency Alert" was issued in Ottawa and eastern Ontario to assist with the search for the suspect.

Charges have not yet been announced.

With files from CTV Ottawa's Christina Succi.

This is a developing story. We will have more details as they become available.