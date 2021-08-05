Advertisement
Suspect facing charges after vandalism at U.S. Embassy in Ottawa
Published Thursday, August 5, 2021 12:58PM EDT
The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say one person is facing charges after the U.S. Embassy was vandalized this week.
Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, police received a call about a suspicious person in the 400 block of Sussex Drive.
Police say officers attended the area and arrested a man after discovering the property had been damaged.
The individual is charged with one count of mischief to property over $5,000 and one count of mischief obstruct/tamper property.
The name of the suspect was not released.