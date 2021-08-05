OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say one person is facing charges after the U.S. Embassy was vandalized this week.

Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, police received a call about a suspicious person in the 400 block of Sussex Drive.

Police say officers attended the area and arrested a man after discovering the property had been damaged.

The individual is charged with one count of mischief to property over $5,000 and one count of mischief obstruct/tamper property.

The name of the suspect was not released.