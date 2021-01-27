Advertisement
Suspect crashes vehicle, leaves trail in the snow while escaping police in west Quebec
MRC Des Collines Police
Share:
OTTAWA -- Police followed footprints in the snow to track down a suspect trying to escape in western Quebec.
Police in MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais said the driver of a vehicle tried to outrun an officer who spotted him speeding on Highway 105 at approximately 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.
The fleeing driver crashed his vehicle into the wall of a business in the Alcove sector of La Peche. In a media release, police said the suspect then abandoned his vehicle and ran towards a wooded area.
When officers arrived, the were able to follow footprints in the snow to find the suspect hiding behind a tree.
"With his boots and part of his coat clearly visible," said police.
The 29-year-old man from Gracefield is charged with flight from police, dangerous driving and obstruction. Police say he will also receive tickets for speeding, hit and run and driving with a suspended licence.
An arrest warrant was already out for the man.