OTTAWA -- With a growing number of families voicing concerns over staffing levels, care, communication and the use of personal protective equipment at the city’s hardest hit care home, some Ottawa MPPS are calling on the Ontario government to step in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it’s at the point now where families have lost confidence,” said Ottawa South Liberal MPP John Fraser.

Fraser, along with Orléans Liberal MPP Stephen Blais, wrote a letter to Merrilee Fullerton, the minister of long-term care, urging the ministry to provide oversight at Madonna Community Care.

The letter cited concerns that staffing shortages at the home have not been addressed, alleged personal protective equipment protocols are not being followed, and that there is a lack of transparency for families of residents.

“I think what you need is you need to put management oversight in there which means you have to put one person on the ground inside ensuring those things are happening like mobilizing the workforce. There are a number of hospitals helping and sending people in and it’s not clear whether or not the help is…there doesn’t seem to be anybody saying ‘I’m in charge’ making sure that we have these people every day.”

In a statement Sienna Senior Living, the company that runs the home, says “the team is working extremely hard to care for and protect residents, and are tremendously grateful to have the extra support from the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, the Royal Ottawa and The Ottawa Hospital, and Public Health who are working alongside us to provide additional staffing resources and expertise. We will continue to seek additional assistance to help manage this extraordinary situation associated with COVID-19.”

Fraser said it’s unclear whether that support from those extra resources has been enough.

At least 30 residents at the home have passed away with an additional 45 testing positive for COVID-19. Several staff members have also contracted the virus.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the minister of long-term care for comment.