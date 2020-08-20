OTTAWA -- A 40-year-old Cantley, Quebec resident is facing charges after the OPP says someone damaged the Winchester OPP office, two schools and a business two months ago.

Ontario Provincial Police say shortly before 4:30 a.m. on June 13, an individual approached the OPP Detachment on St. Lawrence Street in Winchester and threw a garbage barrel through a glass door. A cruiser was also damaged.

Police say the investigation showed the suspect also attended Winchester Public School and caused damage to the building, then visited the Parmalat cheese plant and caused damage to the building.

In a statement, police say further information was received the accused also attended Tagwi Secondary School and caused damage to property, and set a picnic table on fire.

Gabriel Dale Hill of Cantley, Quebec is charged with two counts of theft under $5,000, six counts of mischief and two counts of arson.