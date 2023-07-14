Suspect arrested in Caldwell Avenue homicide

Ottawa police say a 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Caldwell Avenue Thursday night. (Ryan Arden/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa police say a 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Caldwell Avenue Thursday night. (Ryan Arden/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina