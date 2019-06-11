

A new global survey suggests distrust of the internet is being fuelled by growing skepticism of social-media services such as Facebook and Twitter. One in four people who took part in the survey said they didn't trust the internet, a view increasingly being driven by lack of confidence in social media, governments and search engines.

The opinion research involved more than 25,000 internet users in 25 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. It was conducted by pollster Ipsos on behalf of the Centre for International Governance Innovation in Waterloo, Ont., in partnership with the Internet Society and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

