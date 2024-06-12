Sunshine returns to Ottawa on Wednesday

OTTAWA
    The sun peeks around a tree on Britannia Beach. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) The sun peeks around a tree on Britannia Beach. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
    Sunny skies are set to return to Ottawa on Wednesday after a mostly cloudy few days, but rain is set to return as soon as Thursday.

    Environment Canada's forecast for Wednesday calls for cloudy skies in the morning becoming a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. High will be 23 C with a humidex of 26.

    Tonight will be clear with a low of 13 C.

    The forecast calls for rain to return on Thursday with a 60 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm.

    Rain will continue into the night with a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight.

    The weekend forecast shows ideal beach weather with seasonal temperatures and clear skies. It will be sunny on Friday and Saturday with high temperatures in the mid-20's.

    Lifeguards will be on duty at City of Ottawa beaches starting on Saturday.

    Environment Canada is predicting temperatures to rise significantly on Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures reaching the low 30's.

    The average temperature for June 12 is a high of 23.4 C and a low of 12.3 C.

