Ottawa police seeking suspect in Mooney's Bay area shooting

    Ibrahim Abdullahi, 23, is wanted in connection with a shooting at a home on Riverside Drive, south of Heron Road, on Dec. 3, 2024. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Ibrahim Abdullahi, 23, is wanted in connection with a shooting at a home on Riverside Drive, south of Heron Road, on Dec. 3, 2024. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)
    Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting in the Mooney's Bay area this week that critically injured a woman.

    Police responded to the shooting Tuesday in the 2800-block of Riverside Drive, just south of Heron Road. Ottawa paramedics said a woman was treated at the scene and transported to hospital in critical condition. Police said in an update Friday her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

    Ibrahim Abdullahi is wanted in connection with the incident. Ottawa police say he is Black, 6-foot-4 (193 cm) with a very thin build and black wavy/puffy hair.

    He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, a purple hoodie, black pants and black sneakers.

    Police warn he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach, but call police.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5050. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or crimestoppers.ca.

