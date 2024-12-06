Another blast of snow coming to Ottawa this weekend

Another blast of snow is in the forecast for Ottawa, just days after the first big snowfall of the season.

Environment Canada is predicting 10 to 15 centimetres of snow in Ottawa Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Ottawa saw 12 cm of snow already this week.

The forecast for Ottawa calls for a low of -12 C with a wind chill of -15 Friday night into Saturday morning.

Saturday's forecast is cloudy with a high of -5 C. Snow is expected to start in the evening, with 10 to 15 cm expected by Sunday morning. The low is -6 C, with a wind chill of -10.

Sunday could see above-zero temperatures, with a forecast high of 3 C, with a mix of rain showers or flurries.