OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Another blast of snow coming to Ottawa this weekend

    Share

    Another blast of snow is in the forecast for Ottawa, just days after the first big snowfall of the season.

    Environment Canada is predicting 10 to 15 centimetres of snow in Ottawa Saturday night into Sunday morning. 

    Ottawa saw 12 cm of snow already this week.

    The forecast for Ottawa calls for a low of -12 C with a wind chill of -15 Friday night into Saturday morning.

    Saturday's forecast is cloudy with a high of -5 C. Snow is expected to start in the evening, with 10 to 15 cm expected by Sunday morning. The low is -6 C, with a wind chill of -10.

    Sunday could see above-zero temperatures, with a forecast high of 3 C, with a mix of rain showers or flurries. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A police photographer recounts the harrowing day of the Polytechnique massacre

    Montreal crime scene photographer Harold Rosenberg witnessed a lot of horror over his thirty years on the job, though nothing of the magnitude of what he captured with his lens at the Polytechnique on December 6, 1989. He described the day of the Montreal massacre to CTV Quebec Bureau Chief Genevieve Beauchemin.

    Northern Ontario man sentenced for killing his dog

    WARNING: This article contains graphic details of animal abuse which may be upsetting to some readers. A 40-year-old northern Ontario man is avoiding prison after pleading guilty to killing his dog earlier this year.

    Quebec premier wants to ban praying in public

    Premier François Legault took advantage of the last day of the parliamentary session on Friday to announce to 'Islamists' that he will 'fight' for Quebec values and possibly use the notwithstanding clause to ban prayer in public places such as parks.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News