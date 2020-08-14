OTTAWA -- Expect a gorgeous couple of days in the capital region before things deteriorate on Sunday.

Friday will be mainly sunny with a high of 27 C, according to Environment Canada. The humidex will make it feel more like 31.

Saturday will be a similar story: sunny with a high of 28 C and a humidex of 32.

That’s when things start to turn. Sunday will be cooler, with a high of 23 C and cloudy. Rain is expected to arrive that night and continue into Monday.

The sun should return on Tuesday.