Sunny on Tuesday, snow, ice pellets and freezing rain on the way
It will be mild and sunny on Tuesday, but more winter weather is heading towards the capital.
A special weather statement is in effect for Ottawa on Wednesday – snow, ice pellets and freezing rain are all possible tomorrow afternoon and evening.
Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of -1 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -18 C this morning, and more like -7 C this afternoon.
Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will drop down to -17 C overnight.
There will be sunshine to start the day tomorrow, and Wednesday’s high will be 3 C, but it will feel more like -17 C in the morning with the wind chill.
The snow and ice pellets will arrive in the afternoon, which could make for a messy evening commute.
Freezing rain is also possible before the snow turns into showers overnight. Tomorrow’s overnight low will be -2 C.
Things will warm up considerably on Thursday – expect a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 13 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Sunny on Tuesday, snow, ice pellets and freezing rain on the way
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 7 home seller mistakes to avoid and how to fix them
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine, Russia hold new talks with aim to end fighting
The first face-to-face talks in two weeks between Russia and Ukraine began Tuesday in Turkey, raising flickering hopes there could be progress toward ending a war that has ground into a bloody campaign of attrition.
Canada's new emissions reduction plan to be tabled in Parliament today
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will table a new greenhouse gas emissions plan in Parliament this morning.
Will Smith apologizes: 'I was out of line and I was wrong'
The day after slapping Chris Rock on the stage of the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith issued an apology to the comedian, the academy and viewers at home, saying he was 'out of line' and that his actions are 'not indicative of the man I want to be.'
Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dead at 62
Longtime Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has died at age 62. Melnyk passed away on Monday after an illness he faced 'with determination and courage,' the Senators said in a statement late Monday night.
Queen Elizabeth plans to attend Prince Philip memorial
Senior royals from around the world are gathering Tuesday for a memorial service for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey that will incorporate hymns and other touches dropped from his funeral last year because of the pandemic. Queen Elizabeth II also plans on attending.
CTV News in Rome | Vatican insider expects residential school apology in Canada
Author and longtime Vatican correspondent Gerard O'Connell expects Pope Francis will want to be in Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system.
CTV NEWS IN VATICAN CITY | 'Today is about our own life': Metis elder reflects after meeting with the Pope
For elder Angie Crerar of the Metis Nation of Alberta, the journey she undertook to the Vatican on Monday was a lifetime in the making, allowing her the chance to tell Pope Francis about Canada’s residential school system.
Canadian men's soccer team armed with sword for World Cup in Qatar
The Canadian men's soccer team is going to the World Cup and it will be armed this November in Qatar. The team travels with a sword as a good-luck charm.
Russian billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning: reports
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning earlier this month after a meeting in Kyiv, the Wall Street Journal and the investigative outlet Bellingcat reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia shooting inquiry: RCMP officers doubted reports about replica police car
The first three RCMP officers who responded to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting testified Monday they were initially doubtful the killer was in a marked RCMP vehicle, even though a dispatcher relayed that information from two 911 calls.
-
'He would always light up the room with his contagious smile': Halifax homicide victim ID'd as talented basketball player
A talented, young basketball player is how many are describing the victim of a Halifax homicide that occurred Saturday morning.
-
N.B. man injured in Russian attack in Ukraine returns home, warns against fighting
A New Brunswick man who was injured when Russian missiles hit a Ukrainian military base two weeks ago has returned home and is warning foreign fighters to stay away from the war.
Toronto
-
'Unbelievable': Family killed in Brampton, Ont. house fire identified
Two parents and three children killed in a Brampton, Ont. house fire have been identified by friends and family.
-
What the federal child-care deal means for Ontarians
The Ontario government has signed off on a child-care deal with the federal government, marking the last province in Canada to do so.
-
Ontario to permanently set speed limits on some highway sections at 110 km/h
Ontario is set to announce today that speed limits of 110 kilometres per hour on six sections of provincial highways are here to stay.
Montreal
-
Quebec to unveil major plan to reform health care system
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube is set to unveil a major plan to reform the province's health care system.
-
Disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement in Montreal
An arrest warrant has been issued in Montreal for Finnish-Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
'See the world through their eyes': Quebec family on a quest to travel the globe before children lose their vision
Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier want to give their kids as many "visual memories" as possible — memories they can cherish long after losing their eyesight.
Northern Ontario
-
What the federal child-care deal means for Ontarians
The Ontario government has signed off on a child-care deal with the federal government, marking the last province in Canada to do so.
-
Tim Hortons tests new drive-thru lanes that will change how you order. This is how they work
Tim Hortons has begun to test new drive-thru technology in Ontario intended to help customers get their orders faster.
-
Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dead at 62
Longtime Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has died at age 62. Melnyk passed away on Monday after an illness he faced 'with determination and courage,' the Senators said in a statement late Monday night.
London
-
Ontario to permanently set speed limits on some highway sections at 110 km/h
Ontario is set to announce today that speed limits of 110 kilometres per hour on six sections of provincial highways are here to stay.
-
Two charged after several drugs seized during Strathroy home raid
Two Strathroy residents are facing several drug trafficking charges after a search warrant was executed Friday.
-
Tip line set up for Brantford residential school investigation
Police say they want to hear from survivors who have information or witnessed any criminal acts that could have led to any deaths of children at the facility.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba settlement agencies want federal supports extended to Ukrainians arriving in Canada
Manitoba settlement service providers have joined national calls for the federal government to extend supports to Ukrainians arriving in Canada.
-
Ukraine, Russia hold new talks with aim to end fighting
The first face-to-face talks in two weeks between Russia and Ukraine began Tuesday in Turkey, raising flickering hopes there could be progress toward ending a war that has ground into a bloody campaign of attrition.
-
RCMP search for three people following home invasion; one person shot
Manitoba RCMP are searching for three suspects after investigators say a home in Benito, Man. was broken into and one person was shot.
Kitchener
-
Highway 7 closed in Rockwood for house fire
A portion of Highway 7 from Cobblestone Place to George Street in Rockwood has been closed as emergency crews fight a house fire.
-
Internet and telephone voting coming to Township of Woolwich
The Township of Woolwich has unanimously backed a plan to include internet and telephone voting as options in the 2022 municipal election.
-
‘Our hearts are broken’: Cambridge teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to 2020 shooting
19-year-old Alex Resendes admits he accidentally shot and killed his friend Mark Chaves.
Calgary
-
Alberta proposes bill to merge continuing care rules, strengthen enforcement
Alberta has introduced a bill to consolidate rules on continuing care for more consistent and stronger enforcement.
-
Cancer treatment at risk over 'exodus' of medical physicists
A group of 24 doctors including the section head of radiation oncology at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre is warning patient care is at risk following an exodus of medical physicists.
-
Calgary police investigate early morning attack on woman near Prince's Island Park
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was attacked while walking near Prince's Island Park early Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
Masking requirement to end at city facilities but not for Saskatoon buses
City council has voted to end mandatory masking at municipal facilities, but masks will still be required on Saskatoon buses.
-
Saskatoon officer fires weapon after suspect allegedly points gun at police
A Saskatoon police officer fired a service weapon at a suspect on Saturday following an attempted traffic stop in the city's Confederation neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon wastewater samples show downward COVID-19 trend
New data from a research team shows a drop in coronavirus levels.
Edmonton
-
'We were lucky to get on this flight': Ukrainians arrive in Edmonton on donated plane
Dozens of Ukrainians who fled the war in their home country arrived in Edmonton Monday night.
-
Ukraine, Russia hold new talks with aim to end fighting
The first face-to-face talks in two weeks between Russia and Ukraine began Tuesday in Turkey, raising flickering hopes there could be progress toward ending a war that has ground into a bloody campaign of attrition.
-
'Creative way to make a point': Alberta premier defends using Will Smith slap meme
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is defending the use of a meme from the Oscars as a contemporary way to draw attention to what he considers failing green energy policies.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s 'hasty' lifting of mask mandate puts vulnerable at risk: human rights commissioner
B.C.’s lifting of the mask mandate two weeks ago was “hasty” and will have a disproportionate impact on vulnerable and marginalized people, according to the province’s human rights commissioner.
-
Fraser Valley Metis leader brings gifts and a message to meeting with the Pope
The acting president of the Fraser Valley Metis Association travelled to Rome with gifts for Pope Francis, and a message about reconciliation.
-
'Infringement of my rights': Man with MS speaks out about Stanley Park traffic changes
Robert Best says traffic changes implemented in Stanley Park early in the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on people with disabilities.
Regina
-
'A place to start': Metis historian hopeful meeting with the Pope helps open residential school archives
A Metis historian in Saskatchewan is hoping for more than an apology from Pope Francis as Indigenous delegates visit Vatican City this week.
-
#JustCurious Does Regina have any air raid sirens?
A few of our viewers were #JustCurious if Regina has any air raid sirens. Here's the answer.
-
Unintentional fires becoming more common among vacant houses
After a fire ravaged an abandoned building last week, questions have been raised surrounding the number of vacant houses in Regina and what the city is doing to combat it.