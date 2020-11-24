OTTAWA -- Expect the white stuff from the first major snowfall of the year to stick around for at least another day in Ottawa.

Environment Canada is calling for a cold and sunny Tuesday, with a high of -3 C. The wind chill of -13 in the morning will warm up to -5 in the afternoon.

More snow is expected to begin Tuesday overnight. It will end near noon around Wednesday, with snowfall amount of two to four centimetres.

With the weather warming up on Wednesday to 3 C, there is also a 60 per cent chance of rain showers.

That chance continue into Wednesday night, with a low of 0 C.

Thursday will be a high of 6 and a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Friday, there's a forecast high of 5 C.