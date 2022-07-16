Sunny and hot weekend in Ottawa
Sunny and hot weekend in Ottawa
A sunny and hot weekend is in the forecast for Ottawa, as tourists and residents enjoy several festivals and events happening across the capital.
It's the final weekend for RBC Ottawa Bluesfest and Music and Beyond, while the Ottawa Lebanese Festival, Ottawa Equestrian Tournaments and H.O.P.E Beach Volleyball are set for today.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for sunshine today and a high of 29 C. With the humidex, it will feel like 31 degrees.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 16 C.
Sunshine continues on Sunday with a high of 31 C. With the humidex, it will feel like 34 degrees.
The outlook for Monday is cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 28 C, while Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 31 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 27 C and a low of 16 C.
BEACHES
The green flag is flying at Ottawa's beaches today.
Ottawa Public Health says Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay beach and Petrie Island beaches are open today.
Westboro Beach is closed for the summer due to construction.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Veteran nurse shares why some are leaving patient care
Nurses in Canada have sounded the alarm over ‘stretched’ and ‘unsafe’ emergency rooms, including one 25-year veteran nurse who decided to walk away from patient care despite a worsening nursing shortage
Bank of Canada chief sees inflation 'a little over' 8 per cent as soon as next week
The Bank of Canada expectsinflation to go "a little over" 8%, as soon as next week when June's data is released, and stay in that range for a few more months, Governor Tiff Macklem told a business group in a webcast transcript released late Friday.
Spouse of N.S. mass killer explains why she didn't report earlier violence to police
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting told an inquiry Friday that she lied to police about his illegal weapons and failed to report earlier violent behaviour because she was deeply afraid of him.
At least 6 homes burned as wildfire spreads outside Lytton, B.C.
A wildfire just west of Lytton, B.C., has burned at least half a dozen homes but is spreading in the opposite direction of the village, officials said Friday.
Wildfire rages in France, firefighting pilot killed in Portugal
Strong winds and hot, dry weather are frustrating French firefighters' efforts to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region Saturday for a fifth straight day, one of several scorching Europe this week.
U.K. to hold emergency response meeting ahead of record heat
The British government is set to hold an emergency response meeting Saturday to plan for record high temperatures after authorities issued their first ever 'red' warning for extreme heat early next week.
U.S. Capitol riot panel subpoenas Secret Service for erased texts
The U.S. House committee investigating the Capitol riot has subpoenaed the Secret Service, for text messages agents reportedly deleted around Jan. 6, 2021.
Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine's north, east, south
Ukrainian authorities across the country reported new Russian missile strikes and shelling Saturday that killed at least 16 more civilians, deaths that came after Russia's top military announced it was stepping up its onslaught against its neighbour.
'Love Is Blind' contestants forced to film drunk, hungry and sleep-deprived, lawsuit claims
Jeremy Hartwell filed a lawsuit against Netflix, Kinetic Content and Delirium TV, the production company and casting company behind the show 'Love is blin', for a number of labor-law violations, including 'inhumane working conditions' and inadequate pay for the amount of hours cast members worked.
Atlantic
-
Premier Higgs replaces N.B. health minister after patient dies waiting in ER
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is replacing the province’s health minister and the CEO of the Horizon Health Network following the death of a patient waiting in a Fredericton emergency department this week.
-
Spouse of N.S. mass killer explains why she didn't report earlier violence to police
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting told an inquiry Friday that she lied to police about his illegal weapons and failed to report earlier violent behaviour because she was deeply afraid of him.
-
Police seek suspect, charge another after Halifax drug store robbery
Halifax police have charged one person and are searching for another after a drug store was robbed Friday night.
Toronto
-
WATCH
WATCH | Video captures alleged puppy theft outside Toronto home
The owners of an eight-month-old Boston Terrier are asking the public for help after their neighbour’s surveillance camera captured someone stealing their puppy on Friday night.
-
Doug Ford's house just hit market for $3.2 million
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is moving and his Toronto house has hit the market for $3.2 million.
-
Toronto van attacker seeks to appeal conviction
The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack is seeking to appeal his conviction on 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.
Montreal
-
'Ukrainian Terry Fox' walking from Montreal to Ottawa to raise money for Ukraine's war victims
Oleksandr Kyyanytsya, a 32-year-old Ukrainian-Canadian with cerebral palsy, will cross 200 kilometres by foot on Saturday to raise funds for Ukrainian children needing amputation surgery.
-
Man stabbed during party at reception hall in Montreal North, police say
A 31-year-old man was sent to hospital after he was stabbed during a party at a reception hall in the early morning hours Saturday in Montreal North, police say.
-
Flu shots, COVID-19 boosters crucial ahead of 'difficult' fall: Health Minister
During the federal Health Minister's visit to Quebec to sign a flu vaccine deal, a similar topic -- that of COVID-19 vaccines -- inevitably came up.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit confirms first case of monkeypox
Someone in North Bay Parry Sound Health District has tested positive for monkeypox, the health unit said Saturday.
-
Veteran nurse shares why some are leaving patient care
Nurses in Canada have sounded the alarm over ‘stretched’ and ‘unsafe’ emergency rooms, including one 25-year veteran nurse who decided to walk away from patient care despite a worsening nursing shortage
-
Sudbury-area man drowns while kayaking on Manitoulin Island
A 46-year-old man from the Greater Sudbury area drowned in Lake Mindemoya on July 13, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.
London
-
-
Person of interest identified in weapons investigation
Investigators with London police have identified a person of interest in relation to a weapons investigation dating back to May.
-
London boy still missing
According to police, Khoen Vankoughnett was in touch with a family member Thursday night but police have yet to locate him.
Winnipeg
-
Ukraine war volunteer reunites with daughter at Blue Bombers game
A Manitoba man who spent the past four months volunteering in war-torn Ukraine was reunited with his daughter at a Blue Bombers game in Winnipeg.
-
'We're all competing for the same bodies': Staff shortages causing restaurants to turn away diners
Restaurant owners in Winnipeg are finding it difficult to compete with higher-paying jobs, with some saying experienced servers are hard to find.
-
Unbeaten Blue Bombers survive scare to beat Stampeders 26-19
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Brady Oliveira (20) dives for extra yards against the Calgary Stampeders during the second half of CFL action in Winnipeg, Friday, July 15, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)
Kitchener
-
Parents weigh options after COVID-19 vaccine approved for children under 5
A COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available for children aged six months to five years old, and local parents share mixed reactions over if they should vaccinate their children.
-
One dead after pair of motorcycle crashes on Hwy 403 near Brantford
Police have identified the deceased as 40-year-old Kyle Jason Dow of Brant County.
-
Police looking to speak with man seen peeking in University District windows
Waterloo region police are leaning on the public for information on a man found peeking into windows.
Calgary
-
2 injured in early morning shooting in Calgary
Calgary police are looking for suspects after a man and woman were shot in an early morning incident.
-
Driver arrested after hitting several people outside Ranchman's
Charges are pending against a driver after police say they struck a number of people outside Ranchman's early Saturday.
-
'I got the call back': Alberta police and emergency services recruit Indigenous youth
Const. Tasha Melting Tallow hopes her story will help convince Indigenous youth to consider law enforcement as a lifelong career.
Saskatoon
-
Multiple fires burn on Saskatoon's outskirts
Firefighters were on scene battling a string of blazes on the edge of the city Friday afternoon.
-
'It's scary': Video shows 'probable' tornado near Allan, Sask.
Environment Canada is investigating reports of a possible tornado near Allan, Sk.
-
Man slain in Langham, Sask. shooting remembered as 'wonderfully fun' dad
A 38-year-old man killed in a fatal shooting in Langham, Sask. will be laid to rest on Friday.
Edmonton
-
2 in custody, 1 still at large after kidnapping north of Edmonton: RCMP
Two people are in custody and police are looking for a third after a kidnapping at a Métis settlement north of Edmonton earlier this week.
-
Bank of Canada chief sees inflation 'a little over' 8 per cent as soon as next week
The Bank of Canada expectsinflation to go "a little over" 8%, as soon as next week when June's data is released, and stay in that range for a few more months, Governor Tiff Macklem told a business group in a webcast transcript released late Friday.
-
'I got the call back': Alberta police and emergency services recruit Indigenous youth
Const. Tasha Melting Tallow hopes her story will help convince Indigenous youth to consider law enforcement as a lifelong career.
Vancouver
-
Victim of Burnaby homicide identified; police seek information on burning vehicle
Homicide investigators have publicly shared the identity of the man found dead in a vacant lot in Burnaby Thursday morning, in hopes of learning more information about his death.
-
Richmond RCMP release sketch in hopes of identifying woman found dead at local marina
Police in Richmond have released a composite sketch in hopes of identifying a woman found dead in the city two months ago.
-
B.C. caregiver found guilty in death of woman with Down syndrome
A caregiver from Port Coquitlam, B.C., who was charged in connection with the 2018 death of a B.C. woman with Down syndrome has been found guilty of one of the two charges against her.
Regina
-
'They took his identity away:' Kamsack altercation with police leads to arrest of well-known community elder
A simple traffic stop on Kamsack’s 3rd Avenue led to two arrests Thursday afternoon, along with allegations of racism.
-
Province confirms 2nd case of monkeypox in Sask. resident
A second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Saskatchewan, a news release from the province said.
-
Man slain in Langham, Sask. shooting remembered as 'wonderfully fun' dad
A 38-year-old man killed in a fatal shooting in Langham, Sask. will be laid to rest on Friday.