What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 15-17
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
RBC OTTAWA BLUESFEST
It's the final weekend of RBC Ottawa Bluesfest at LeBreton Flats.
This weekend's lineup includes:
Friday: Rage Against the Machine, Run the Jewels, Ludic, Suzie Vinnick and Milky Chance
Saturday: Ja Rule, TLC, Cooper Brothers Southern Rock All-Star Revue, Cleopatrick, Grandson, Crystal Shawanda
Sunday: The National, Andy Shauf, Aysanabee, Elijah Woods, The Beaches, Lex Leosis
For more information, visit https://ottawabluesfest.ca/.
OTTAWA LEBANESE FESTIVAL
Celebrate the very best in Middle Eastern cuisine this weekend at the Ottawa Lebanese Festival.
Enjoy the rich diversity of the Ottawa-Lebanese community with food, Middle Eastern entertainment and heritage.
The Ottawa Lebanese Festival runs until Sunday at St. Elias Cathedral.
For more information, visit https://www.ottawalebanesefestival.com/
After two years off because of COVID-19, the Ottawa Lebanese Festival is back this weekend. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)
HAMILTON
Don't miss the Broadway hit Hamilton at the National Arts Centre.
Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway.
The show runs until July 31.
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/21476
OTTAWA TITANS
The Ottawa Titans host Quebec for a three game series this weekend at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium.
Game times are 6:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.
For tickets, visit ottawatitans.com
Season ticket holder Judi Haines poses with Ottawa Titans mascot, Cappy. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)
MUSIC AND BEYOND
The Music and Beyond festival continues in Ottawa until Sunday.
It's a classical music and arts festival happening at several venues.
For more information, visit https://musicandbeyond.ca/
NORTHERN LIGHTS – SOUND AND LIGHT SHOW
The Northern Lights sound and light show is back on Parliament Hill this summer.
Enjoy the free and unique multimedia experience and discover Canada's great achievements and our history's key milestones.
The show runs Thursday to Monday, starting at 10 p.m. in July.
TRAVIS KNIGHTS
Join tap dancer Travis Knights in an intimate musical journey through rhythm and song in Together Again: a full-bodied concert.
See Travis Knights until Saturday at the National Arts Centre.
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30868
AROHAFAST
The National Arts Centre is partnering up with Arohafest to offer a series of workshops to explore multiple facets of popular and classical Indian dance.
Arohafest is Saturday at the NAC.
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31460.
ANNE OF GREEN GABLES – THE BALLET
Canada's Ballet Jorgen presents Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet Saturday night at the Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe.
It's the first time Anne of Green Gables has been created as a full-length ballet.
For more information, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/anne-green-gables-ballet.
MUSEUMS
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open daily
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open daily
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open daily
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open daily
- Canadian War Museum open daily
- Canadian Museum of History open daily
- National Gallery of Canada open daily
- The Diefenbunker open daily
BEACHES
Beaches in Ottawa and Gatineau are open for the season.
In Ottawa, lifeguards are on duty at Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay Beach and Petrie Island Beach from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Westboro Beach is closed for the season.
Six NCC beaches in Gatineau Park are open for the summer. Lifeguards will be on duty at the O'Brien, Blanchet, Breton, Parent, Smith and La Peche Lake beaches.
WEEKEND BIKE DAYS
The NCC's popular weekend bike days continue all spring and summer.
Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation 24 hours a day all summer. The road will be closed to vehicles between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street.
The parkways will be closed to vehicles and open for active transportation users during the following periods:
Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.
Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.
IMAGINE MONET
Immerse yourself in Claude Monet's paintings.
Claude Monet is considered to be the leading artist of impressionism, a movement that was called after his famous painting Impression Soleil Levant.
See Imagine Monet at the EY Centre until Aug. 14. For more information, visit https://www.imagine-monet.com/ottawa-tickets/?lang=en.
OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET
The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.
YORK STREET FARMERS MARKET
The York Street Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Shop for fresh farmed goods at this producer-only farmers' market.
For more information, visit https://ottawamarkets.ca/byward-market.
CARP FARMERS MARKET
The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market is underway.
Visit the farmers' market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.
For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.
METCALFE FARMERS MARKET
The Metcalfe Farmers' Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.
For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.
BARRHAVEN MARKET
The Barrhaven Market is open every Sunday.
Visit the Nepean Woods Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 30.
BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET
The Barrhaven Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.
The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit https://barrhavenfarmersmarket.com/.
H.O.P.E. VOLLEYBALL SUMMERFEST
H.O.P.E Volleyball Summerfest takes over the sand at Mooney's Bay Beach on Saturday.
Don't miss North America's largest one-day outdoor beach volleyball tournament.
For more information, visit https://hopehelps.com/
OTTAWA MAKER FESTIVAL
The Ottawa Maker Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
To register for free tickets, visit https://ottawamakerfestival.ca/.
COMPANY OF FOOLS
A Company of Fools presents The Tempest in parks across Ottawa this summer.
The 90-minute show is pay what you can.
To find the park near you, visit https://fools.ca/the-tempest/.
STEWART PARK FESTIVAL
Celebrate 30 years of music and community at the Stewart Park Festival in Perth, Ont. this weekend.
Enjoy music, the marketplace, kids' area and more Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit https://www.stewartparkfestival.com/.
OTTAWA EQUESTRIAN TOURNAMENTS
Wesley Clover Parks invites you to attend the Ottawa Summer Tournaments.
See hundreds of horses and riders compete until Sunday in Ottawa's west end.
For more information, visit https://www.ottawaequestriantournaments.com/spectators.
