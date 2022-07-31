Sunny and hot weather in the forecast for the long weekend in Ottawa
A sunny and hot Sunday is in the forecast, as the holiday weekend Environment Canada's David Phillips described as a "Perfect 10" weather wise continues.
Environment Canada says there will be a mix of sun and cloud today, with a high of 28 C. The humidex will make it feel like 33 degrees.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 18 C.
Sunshine continues on Monday with a high of 29 C, with the humidex making it feel like 34 degrees.
There is a chance of showers on Monday night.
"This is probably the best August long weekend in the Ottawa area in the last 10 years," Phillips told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work on Friday.
Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.
The outlook for Wednesday is sunshine and a high of 30 C.
Thursday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers, high 28 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 26 C and a low of 16 C.
BEACHES
The green flag is flying at three public beaches today.
Ottawa Public Health says Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay Beach and the Petrie Island River Beach are open for swimming.
Swimming is not recommended at the Petrie Island East Bay Beach.
Westboro Beach is closed for the summer
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
A small explosive device carried by a makeshift drone blew up Sunday at the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean Peninsula, wounding six people and prompting the cancellation of ceremonies there honouring Russia's navy, authorities said.
One structure destroyed, evacuation orders issued due to wildfire in B.C. Interior
A wildfire in the South Okanagan is rapidly growing, forcing people out of their homes Saturday.
'A lot of history': Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch, Ont. considered total loss after fire
No injuries have been reported after flames ripped through the popular restaurant on the shores of Puslinch Lake just outside Cambridge, Ont.
Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88
Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years -- the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport -- and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88.
Liberals give themselves more time to meet five-year-old peacekeeping pledge
The Liberal government is giving itself more time to fulfil a key peacekeeping promise to the UN first made five years ago.
'A specific form of anti-Black racism:' Scholars want Canadian apology for slavery
Historian Elise Harding-Davis says Canada's unanimous vote last year to proclaim Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day rings hollow without a federal apology for slavery.
'If you're not paying for that product, you are the product': What’s next after Tim Hortons' proposed settlement?
While a recent proposed settlement involving the Tim Hortons app may have raised the public's awareness around privacy protections, consumers are left having to look after themselves, one tech expert says.
Heat, wind threaten to whip up growing Western U.S. wildfires
Major wildfires in California and Montana grew substantially as firefighters protected remote communities on Sunday as hot, windy weather across the tinder-dry U.S. West created the potential for even more spread.
Kentucky floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship
Floods in Kentucky have wiped out homes and businesses, and engulfed small towns. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, east Kentucky includes seven of the 100 poorest counties in the nation.
Atlantic
-
Two residential school survivors offer different perspectives on Papal visit
Dorene Bernard and her mother Nancy Lutz both attended Shubenacadie Indian Residential School. But if you ask the two about the Pope’s visit, the mother and daughter don’t share the same opinion.
-
N.S. premier defends appointing business friends as Crown executive chairs
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston shrugged off allegations of political patronage and nepotism from opposition leaders on Friday.
-
Community gardens grow in popularity as grocery prices continue to climb
The cost of planting a garden is often less than a single trip to the grocery store and produces much more food than shoppers get in that trip.
Toronto
-
Toronto is lagging behind other cities when it comes to the return of workers downtown. Will things ever get back to normal?
A new study suggests that downtown Toronto’s economic recovery is lagging behind other urban centres and one of its authors says that it has now become clear that “we are not going back to normal.”
-
Toronto's St. Lawrence Market launches new expanded hours, effective today
St. Lawrence Market is expanding its hours of operation on Sunday.
-
Toronto Animal Services waives fees for small pet adoptions this weekend
Toronto Animal Services is waiving the its adoption fees this weekend for its rabbits, rats and guinea pigs.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman seeks answers after father dies waiting 11 hours for ambulance
A Montreal woman is seeking answers after her 65-year-old father died while waiting over 11 hours for an ambulance.
-
Woman 'brings her broom' to Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery amid unkempt conditions
Montreal families are continuing to complain about conditions at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery, saying the conditions there make visiting loved ones a challenge.
-
'Alice,' the REM tunnel-boring machine, completes journey to Montreal airport
Alice, the affectionally-named auger used to build part of the REM light rail system, has completed her journey.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault Steelworkers release strike vote results
On Saturday evening, following the extension announcement, USW Local 2251’s negotiating committee released the results of the vote indicating 91 per cent of the membership had voted in favour of a strike.
-
Free parkruns taking place at Gillies Lake every Saturday
Every Saturday, people around the world have been getting together for five-kilometre parkruns as a way to get people active.
-
Missouri couple travels to Sudbury for their cat’s surgery
A couple from Missouri made the trek to Sudbury to have their cat’s hip replaced after breaking its femur.
London
-
OPP investigating fatal crash near Goderich, Ont.
A section of Golf Course Road is closed and OPP officers are investigating after a fatal vehicle collision claimed the life of one person late Saturday night near Goderich.
-
What’s open and what’s closed this Civic Holiday Monday in London, Ont.
If you’re looking for something fun to do over the holiday long weekend or you have some errands to run, here is an overview of what’s open and what’s closed this Civic Holiday Monday in London, Ont.
-
Maggie MacNeil breaks record at Commonwealth Games
It was a successful day in the pool for local swimmers competing on the world stage, Saturday
Winnipeg
-
Police investigating suspicious death on Sherburn
Winnipeg Police are investigating a suspicious death in the West End.
-
-
'You can see how important it is for them': German memorial honours WWII bomber crew
A Winnipeg man is traveling to Germany this week to honour a long-lost cousin whose plane was shot down during World War II.
Kitchener
-
'A lot of history': Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch, Ont. considered total loss after fire
No injuries have been reported after flames ripped through the popular restaurant on the shores of Puslinch Lake just outside Cambridge, Ont.
-
Another porch fire at vacant Waterloo home
Just over a week after crews extinguished flames on the porch of a vacant Waterloo home, another fire has been reported at the same address.
-
Police looking for woman after stabbing in Kitchener
A 48-year-old woman has been charged and police are now looking for another woman after a stabbing in Kitchener.
Calgary
-
Largest annual Muslim convention in western Canada returns to Calgary
Thousands are expected to attend the Jalsa Salana Western Canada conference in Calgary at the Genesis Centre this weekend.
-
Calgarians explore lesser-known mountain destinations to avoid long weekend crowds
As many people flock to popular spots in the mountains over the Heritage Day long weekend, others are choosing to explore places and trails less travelled.
-
Ukraine President Zelenskyy announces mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday his government was ordering the mandatory evacuation of people in the eastern Donetsk region, scene of fierce fighting with Russia.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP locate body of 5-year-old autistic boy
RCMP in Hudson Bay, Saskatchewan have found the body of a 5-year-old autistic boy who went missing Friday evening.
-
Saskatoon Fringe returns to new home off Broadway
The Saskatoon Fringe Festival is back once again for its annual 10-day stay in the Bridge City.
-
‘Follow the rules’: Saskatoon Fire, RCMP offer water safety tips for summer fun
Staying safe on the water this summer starts with being prepared.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton welcomes first California Pizza Kitchen restaurant in Canada
Canada's first California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its doors in Edmonton this weekend to large fanfare.
-
RCMP investigating sudden death on highway
A portion of Highway 754 is expected to be closed for “some time” as RCMP investigate a sudden death, according to police.
-
Family pleads for stem cell donors of African descent to help save their two-year old son
Jacob’s two-year old son, Ezra Marfo, was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in May 2021. Just after his second birthday in July, the family was told the cancer was spreading. After what Jacob said is too many cancer treatments to count, now Ezra needs a stem cell donation.
Vancouver
-
Triple-shooting in South Surrey leaves 2 dead, 1 with 'life-threatening injuries'
Two men are dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in South Surrey Saturday afternoon.
-
Activist group claims tires deflated on 34 SUVs in Victoria and Oak Bay
A new environmental activist group claims to have deflated the tires on 34 SUVs in Victoria and Oak Bay this week.
-
'If you're not paying for that product, you are the product': What’s next after Tim Hortons' proposed settlement?
While a recent proposed settlement involving the Tim Hortons app may have raised the public's awareness around privacy protections, consumers are left having to look after themselves, one tech expert says.
Regina
-
Regina's Hill Towers decorated with Grey Cup signs preceding November championship
They’re signs that all can see. Giant banners, advertising this year’s Grey Cup, are being installed on Regina‘s iconic Hill Towers.
-
Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
A small explosive device carried by a makeshift drone blew up Sunday at the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean Peninsula, wounding six people and prompting the cancellation of ceremonies there honouring Russia's navy, authorities said.
-
'Another brick in the wall': Brickspo returns to Moose Jaw
With hundreds of Lego displays for the public to see, “Brickspo” was welcomed back to Moose Jaw’s Western Development Museum (WDM) for the annual event.